Jan. 6 committee asks Supreme Court to dismiss Trump’s request to protect records





The Congressional committee investigating the January 6 riot on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to dismiss former President Donald Trump’s request to protect his White House files from investigators.

Although the facts are unprecedented, this case is not difficult. [Trump] attempts to overturn the current president’s reasonable ruling that the select committee is entitled to three slices of presidential records in response to its request, the House committee said in a 44-page court record.

As new questions remain in the background, this case would be a poor vehicle to answer them. This judicial review is unjustified, and [Trump’s] petition … should be dismissed, the panel added.

Trump last week asked the Supreme Court to prevent the National Archives from turning over one of his White House files to the Jan.6 committee after lower courts sided with the panel’s efforts.

The court will likely seek a response from the National Archives before deciding whether or not to take the case. The court has no time limit to act.

The House committee is pursuing a mine of documents related to the events of January 6, including tapes of communications between the White House and the Department of Justice leading up to the attack on Capitol Hill. Trump objected, claiming executive privilege over the documents, but President Joe Biden refused to treat the files as privileged. Instead, Biden ordered the National Archives to turn the documents over to the committee.

The United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled this month that Trump had shown no specific harm he would suffer from the disclosure of the documents. Further, the appeals court said that while Trump retained limited power to claim executive privilege, he was not strong enough to overcome Biden’s determination that Congress had a legitimate need for the records.

Trump’s legal team argued that the courts had erred in concluding that the House committee had a legitimate legislative purpose in seeking the documents. Its real goal is not simply to establish facts, his lawyers argued, but an attempt to seek out information that would embarrass Trump.

Earlier this week, the Jan. 6 committee reached a deal with Biden’s White House to postpone its request for certain Trump files, indicating that there were documents Biden was unwilling to give to the panel. The deal primarily protects records that do not involve the events of January 6, but that were covered by the Trump White House committee’s request for documents on the events of that day.

