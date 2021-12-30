PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 17,500 cr in Haldwani, Uttarakhand

During his speech, the prime minister accused successive congressional governments in Central and Uttarakhand of dragging their feet for decades on development projects, forcing people to migrate from their villages to the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth more than Rs 17,500 crore in Haldwania ahead of legislative elections in Uttarakhand.

Modi said the Lakhwar project was thought of in 1974 and took almost 46 years to see the light of day.

“Wasn’t it a sin on the part of those in power before us to delay the project. Would you forget their sin? He asked a cheering crowd at the rally on the grounds of MB Inter College in Haldwani.

“Generations of people in villages in Uttarakhand have been forced to leave their homes in the absence of roads and other facilities and to migrate elsewhere,” he said.

Modi said the Lakhwar project, had it been implemented sooner, would have met the electricity, irrigation and drinking water needs of the hills of Uttarakhand.

He said there are two approaches – one to keep the hills deprived of development and the other to work day and night for their development.

The prime minister accused the previous government of Uttarakhand of only being interested in “looting” the state and said he had done nothing for its development.

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Harish Rawat, Modi said one of those in power earlier said: “You can even plunder the state but save my government. Those who love Uttarakhand can’t even not think of something like that. “

He was referring to an alleged video in which Harish Rawat was allegedly overheard negotiating a financial deal to buy back support from rebel state MPs in 2016.

Modi said that the implementation of the projects whose foundation stone was laid today are his commitments.

“I work with my heart and soul for the development of Uttarakhand,” he said.

Modi inaugurated six projects worth Rs 3,420 crore and laid the foundation stones for 17 others worth Rs 14,127 crore.

The inaugurated projects include three different sections of the Char Dham all-season road, which have been widened, the Nagina-Kashipur national road, the Suring Gad hydel project and sewer works under the Namami Gange program in Nainital.

An AIIMS satellite center for Kumaon worth Rs 500 crore, a Moradabad-Kashipur four-lane road, improved road connectivity with Nepal and an aroma park in Kashipur are among the key projects whose foundation was laid by the Prime Minister.

The Lakhwar Multipurpose Project will generate 300 MW of electricity.

The 330 million cubic meters of water in its reservoir will provide irrigation water and drinking water to six states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh , Rajasthan and Delhi.