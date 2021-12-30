



Imrans Pakistan reorganizes his education at gunpoint

Another sign of extremism being mainstreamed

By James M Dorsey

Javed Ahmad Ghamidi is a rare clerical voice in Pakistan. A leading religious scholar and former member of the state-appointed Council for Islamic Ideology that ensures legislation conforms to Islamic law, Ghamidi calls a spade a spade in a country where it can have dire consequences .

Of course, Ghamidi can do this because he no longer resides in Pakistan and is therefore less vulnerable. Exile may deprive him of a chair in the country but makes his analysis and opinions no less relevant.

More recently, Ghamidi has not shied away from blaming just about everyone in Pakistan – the military, legislature, clergy, government, and intelligentsia for the brutal torture, lynching and mutilation by one. crowd in the eastern town of Sialkot. 48-year-old Sri Lankan textile factory manager Priyantha Kumara, accused of blasphemy.

The government condemned the murder and arrested the alleged perpetrators, but seems oblivious to the underlying structures and policies that allow religious self-defense.

“All these politicians, leaders and intellectuals are responsible for this crime which does not condemn without flinching these events,” Ghamidi said. He noted that politicians, clerics and others attended the funerals and commemorations of people who had committed similar crimes.

Extremism has been generalized and normalized. Until that mindset changes, there will inevitably be more Priyantha Kumaras, warned Dawn, Pakistan’s leading English-language newspaper.

A recent survey of university students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the northwestern province of Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, who participated in five workshops organized by the Pak Institute for Peace Studies Pvt Ltd (PIPS), based in Islamabad, concluded that there is a deep suspicion and distrust of diversity The younger generation, trained in exclusionary ideologies, generally have a militaristic view of nationality and repeat the traditional narrative that Pakistan is the stronghold of the Muslim faith. They have little appetite for the fact that their country is home to various religions, faiths and ethnic groups. What’s even worse is that religious radicalism is growing in Pakistan, further eroding the degree of acceptance of diversity.

The study noted that very few of the youth in the workshops knew that Christians, Hindus, Sikhs and Ahmadis, etc., had rendered any service for the defense and development of Pakistan. This mass ignorance is mainly due to the fact that any positive mention of non-Muslim citizens has either been rejected or simply removed from the textbooks which are taught to millions of students across the country. In addition, the Pakistani mass media have also overlooked the contributions of non-Muslim communities to the country.

Not surprisingly, the study went on to say that a majority of young Pakistanis lack basic critical thinking and reasoning skills, even at higher levels of study such as universities. Many lacked the ability to apply basic reasoning when dealing with given information. There was a tendency among them to fall into the trap of pre-established narratives and hackneyed and outdated conspiracy theories.

There is no indication that the government is doing anything other than strengthening an education system that potentially provides fertile ground for ultra-conservatism and radicalism in a region adjacent to Afghanistan where the Taliban appear determined to bring the country back to a system that propagates similar values.

The government recently said it was introducing a One National Curriculum (SNC) that critics say has the potential to further Islamize Pakistani education by making religion classes compulsory, even at university level. Prime Minister Imran Khan also recently set up a body to monitor the program, schedules and social media for “blasphemous” content.

The government insists that the program will raise educational standards and ensure that graduates of public schools and madrasas or religious seminaries have equal opportunities.

Comparing Pakistan to Medina in the time of the Prophet Muhammad, Khan recalled that the Prophet unleashed the potential of a people who were nothing before because of materialism (and) those false gods of power that keep them in chains. .

I believe Pakistan is in the same situation. In this country, (our) system does not allow this. The capture by the elite, whether it is about quality of education, education is only reserved for a few may be one or 1.5% and the rest have not. no access, ”Khan told Hamza Yusuf, an American Muslim scholar, in a softball interview.

The PIPS report took a more sober view of Mr. Khan’s approach. The SNC is said to be founded on the idea that increased religious education would produce better citizens, even though this policy has created extremism in the past, and there is no evidence to suggest that the outcome would be any different this this time, according to the report.

A higher court in Lahore, in a bid to control Islamization, ordered lower court judges and authorities in the Punjab to determine whether the Quran was taught in separate classes across the province in accordance with the new curriculum.

In response, the Punjab government’s School Education Department issued a directive that reiterated the need to audit all schools for their teaching of Quran reading and recitation. The directive said school inspections should be carried out jointly by the head of the district education authority and a district and session judge. Meanwhile, the department informed the court that it was hiring 60,000 Arabic teachers to provide Koranic education in public schools.

Nevertheless, for some, the implementation of the court order turns out to be a traumatic experience. Preliminary reports suggest province-wide confusion and chaos and a state of fear among children, teachers and school principals. Magistrates accompanied by police armed with rifles pounce on schools, questioning children aged 7 to 12. Their teachers are forced to leave the classroom or stand quietly in a corner, said Pervez Hoodbhoy, a nuclear scientist, human rights activist and education critic.

What prompted the Lahore High Court to issue its orders so quickly? Hoodbhoy asked. He hastens to provide an answer: the ideologues in the government have taken the reins of power. As in Afghanistan, the population is now at their mercy. (IPA service – byy agreement with the Arab post office)

