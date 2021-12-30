Six major projects inaugurated by Indonesian President Jokowi throughout 2021





TIMESINDONESIA, JAKARTA – Throughout 2021, many large projects were inaugurated directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi. According to a press release from www.presidenri.go.id President Jokowi launched several regional to national projects. These projects were inaugurated from the beginning of the year until the end of 2021. Here is a summary of the major projects inaugurated by Jokowi: 1. Renovation of the Istiqlal mosque On January 7, 2021, President Joko Widodo inaugurated the completion of the renovation of the Istiqlal Mosque. This renovation has been underway since May 2019 and is now complete. After 42 years of existence, the mosque which has become the pride of the people has become more beautiful. 2. Toraja Airport President Jokowi inaugurates Toraja Airport (PHOTO: setneg.go.id) Toraja Airport or also known as Buntu Kunik Airport in Tana Toraja Regency in South Sulawesi was inaugurated directly by President Joko Widodo. During a working visit to South Sulawesi Province on Thursday, March 18, 2021, the President inaugurated the airport which should be convenient for the community. The airport, which has been built since 2014, has its own uniqueness, three hills have been carved out to create an airport runway. 3. Installation of Waste to Electrical Energy (PSEL) TPA Benowo On May 6, 2021, President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Electric Power Waste Treatment (PSEL) facility at Benowo TPA, Surabaya, East Java. The President also expressed his gratitude to the government of the city of Surabaya for the realization of this installation. It is hoped that other cities will also emulate what has been done in Surabaya. 4. PON XX Papua President Jokowi opens XX PON in Papua (PHOTO: Twitter @jokowi) The 20th National Sports Week (PON) will officially be held in 2021 in Papua. The President inaugurated the opening of XX Papua PON 2021 at Lukas Enembe Stadium, Jayapuran Regency, Saturday October 2, 2021. In addition to inaugurating the opening of XX Papua PON, President Joko Widodo also inaugurated the seven arenas used for the XX Papua PON. 5. Mandalika Circuit Friday, November 12, 2021, the president inaugurated the Mandalika circuit, located in the special economic zone (SEZ) of Mandalika, in the central regency of Lombok, in the province of NTB. The President believes that with the inauguration of this circuit, it is ready to host world-class events. President Joko Widodo also inaugurated the road bypass connecting Lombok International Airport to KK Mandalika with the inauguration of the circuit. In addition to the inauguration, the president also tested the asphalt of the Mandalika circuit with his personal motorcycle. 6. Ngloram Airport President Joko Widodo paid a working visit to Central Java Province and at the same time inaugurated Ngloram Airport, Blora Regency, on Friday, December 17, 2021. This airport is expected to help Indonesia’s economic activity and attract investment to Blora Regency. The airport, which was built in 2018 and will be completed in 2021, is capable of serving 210,000 passengers per year. There are also several other big projects in the form of infrastructure development which were also inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi in 2021. This effort to build a better Indonesia is to be appreciated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesindonesia.co.id/read/news/389916/enam-proyek-besar-yang-diresmikan-presiden-ri-jokowi-sepanjang-2021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos