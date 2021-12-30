Even in secret, Chinese leaders speak in code

I N NOVEMBER 2022 Xi Jinping will have been the Chinese leader for ten years. Over the next several months, the state media will be filled with flattering tributes to his decade in power. Yet they will give little idea of ​​how he makes decisions or interacts with his colleagues. Even more than his predecessors, Xi operates in the shadows. China has published many volumes of extracts from his speeches. It was only recently, however, that a rare leak of secret versions offered insight into how Mr. Xi communicates behind the scenes in times of crisis and how the bureaucracy is responding.

The cache includes four talks, all pronounced in 2014. They relate to the parties’ campaign against the three evil forces of terrorism, separatism and religious extremism in the far west region of Xinjiang, where nearly half of The population of 26 million people Australia’s size belongs to a predominantly Muslim ethnic group, the Uyghurs.

Copies were obtained in 2019 by the New York Times, as well as many other classified documents on Xinjiang. The newspaper described it as one of the most significant leaks of government documents from inside the ruling Chinese Communist Party in decades. But he did not publish the full texts. It is only in recent weeks that these have emerged. They were submitted by an unknown source to a group in London investigating human rights violations in Xinjiang, known as the Uyghur court.

Their authenticity is not in doubt. Several Western scholars have testified to their credibility, including Adrian Zenz, a German scholar. Mr. Zenz has been at the forefront of research into China’s establishment in Xinjiang of a network of vocational training centers in which perhaps 1 million Uyghurs have been held captive, without any legal process, since 2017.

Most of the analyzes of the four speeches, which contain a total of around 36,000 Chinese characters, have focused on what they suggest about Mr. Xis’ role in the decision-making that led to the construction of these camps. . They provide no evidence that in 2014 he was considering creating a gulag that so many people would be thrown into, often for trivial signs of devotion to their faith or culture, such as over-praying. But they called for much tougher action against the three forces of evil.

On March 1, 2014, a group of eight Uighurs armed with knives stormed a train station in Kunming, a city in the southwest, killing 31 people. The state media had compared the shock of this bloodshed to the September 11 attacks in America. On May 22, five Uyghurs drove two SUV s in a market in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, and detonated explosives, killing 43 people.

One of the speeches was given in Beijing just six days after the violence in Urumqi during a leaders’ meeting to discuss Xinjiang policy. At the time, state media only published a few quotes from it, but they clearly reflected Mr. Xis’ rage. They cited him as calling for copper and steel walls and nets stretched from earth to sky to catch terrorists as if they were rats in the street.

The classified text of that speech and the three others, which were delivered by Xi during a tour of Xinjiang in April 2014, contain the outlines of a strategy to stem the violence. But they are not an explicit plan. In these, Xi was not directly calling for measures that have taken place since 2017 and have prompted the United States to accuse China of genocide. In addition to internments, these included forced sterilizations and the pressure of hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs into forced labor. On December 23, the President of the Americas, Joe Biden, enacted a ban on all imports from Xinjiang, unless it is proven that they did not involve such coercion.

The scarcity of specific prescriptions is typical of the speeches of the Secretary General circulating at lower levels of the bureaucracy. These were included in a classified publication called Zhongban Tongbao, Where General office circular. Even in this small forum, speeches can be edited, leaving almost as much room for interpretation as those made public (official translations of Mr. Xis’ speeches, intended for consumption by outsiders, are devoid of sensitive content with particular rigor). Those delivered in April 2014 were reissued two and a half years later for distribution to all party committees in Xinjiang at the county or urban district level, a relatively wide circulation not used for more secretive directives.

Officials at lower levels should read between the lines. In the versions now available, Mr. Xis’ speeches do not help matters. They include radical and uncompromising (show no mercy) calls to action. But they are surprisingly lifted by calls for tolerance and respect for Uyghurs and their religion. Any foreigner reading them in 2014, or the three that were reissued in 2016 on the eve of the opening of the gulags, would not have imagined the degree and scale of the crackdown to come.

It is likely that other orders transmitted by the bureaucracy through various means, such as directives issued by propaganda officials, the security services and Xinjiang Party leader Chen Quangu, would have prompted officials to seize the authorities. harshest words from Mr. Xis, as he probably expected (Mr. Chen was replaced on December 25 by the governor of Guangdong Province, Ma Xingrui, but retained his other post as a member of the ruling Politburo ).

Mr. Xi’s occasional, more moderate, even progressive statements, such as those condemning discrimination against Uyghurs, have been downplayed. They never appeared in the state-controlled media or in public reports of speeches by senior officials in Xinjiang.

Hammer them hard

Over time, bureaucrats, and Mr. Xi himself, have preferred and rewarded the more draconian interpretation of his vision. This was the case following another secret speech by Mr. Xi which was later leaked. Issued shortly after taking power in 2012, it was a warning against ideological laxity. The Soviet Union, he said, had collapsed because no one had been man enough to stand up and resist. A fierce crackdown on dissent ensued.

When Xi delivered his speeches on Xinjiang, officials reportedly already felt a hardening of the mood there. Earlier that year, Ilham Tohti, a Uyghur scholar who had called for greater protection of the identity of his ethnic group, was arrested in Beijing (later in 2014 he was sentenced to life imprisonment for separatism). Surveillance of Uyghurs was becoming increasingly intense, with police checkpoints ubiquitous. Tolerance was not the watchword.

Mr. Xis’ words provided the signal. He said the three forces have deep roots and extremely fierce combat is needed to eradicate them. Three feet of ice doesn’t come from a cold day, Xi said. He lamented the weaknesses of intelligence gathering in China, calling for improvements in the use of big data technology as well as local informants. Bin Laden was found with the help of informants, he said. He urged officials to go on and fight, pressure and fight, dig and fight, without giving violent terrorists a chance to breathe. And, he thundered, those who should be seized should be seized, those who should be convicted should be condemned. There should be no one above the law. At the time, Xinjiang’s laws provided no obvious basis for putting Uyghurs in camps to de-radicalize them, as officials describe one of their goals. But Xi called on authorities in Xinjiang to draft local regulations to fight terrorism. They duly promulgated new rules in 2017. These were revised the following year to clarify this point, calling in particular for the creation of education and training centers. Xi said residents of Xinjiang need to develop immunity against infection from religious extremism. As Zenz notes, this metaphor was later adopted by the authorities to justify the camps. Mr. Xis’ warnings about Han Chinese chauvinism towards Uyghurs were logical. If people feel that they are not included or respected, it will create a feeling of dissatisfaction or alienation. In the extreme, it can lead to racial animosity, he said in a speech. If that happens, would we not be falling into the very trap that hostile forces have deliberately set? He cited examples in history of the disappearance of ethnic groups and said it would be a serious political error to try to bring about this. But it is unclear how sincere Mr. Xi was in urging tolerance. The party has long declared how enlightened it is, even as it ruthlessly crushes dissent. He urged Han Chinese officials to spend time with Uyghurs at home, in positive language that encouraged ethnic ties. This instruction turned into a terrifying scheme of housing Han officials with Uyghur families to spy on and intimidate them. He called for optimizing the population ratio of southern Xinjiang, which apparently means there should be a more equal balance between Han Chinese and Uyghurs. His wording suggested that he meant that more Han Chinese should settle in the area. A campaign of forced sterilizations followed which resulted in a sharp reduction in the birth rate of Uyghurs.

Xi presumably intended to criticize the Uyghurs when he appointed Chen, the newly replaced official, to the post of party leader in Xinjiang in 2016. It was recognition of Mr. Chen’s past success in imposing draconian security measures as party leader in Tibet. Mr. Chen was promoted to the Politburo the following year, as Xinjiang’s camps filled up. Mr. Xi did not say anything in public about the facilities. But in a 2019 meeting with an approving Donald Trump, Xi attempted to justify their existence, wrote John Bolton, the then President’s national security adviser, in a brief. China’s state-run news agency Xinhua said Mr. Chen will be given another job. Promotion is possible.

Officials who might have been tempted to play on Mr. Xis’ more moderate remarks would soon have thought twice. As the leader of Xinjiang, Mr. Chen purged thousands of local officials for being double-sided, that is, not fighting the three forces with sufficient vigor.

One of them was Wang Yongzhi, the party secretary of Yarkand, a county in southern Xinjiang. Mr. Wang was arrested in 2017 after illegally releasing thousands of camp detainees, according to documents obtained by the Uyghur court. He confessed that by releasing these detainees he had planted time bombs threatening social stability. A secret government report said it refused to arrest anyone who should be arrested. As he should have remembered, Mr. Xi ordered just as many.