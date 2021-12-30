Pro-Trump lawyer says his plantations were favorite haunts for electoral conspiracy theorists





Lawyer Sidney Powell watches lawyer L. Lin Wood as he speaks during an election results press conference in Alpharetta, Ga., December 2, 2020.

Elijah Nouvelage | Reuters

A lawyer allied to former President Donald Trump has hosted many conspiracy theorists seeking to overturn the 2020 election results at his South Carolina plantations, he recently told CNBC.

Lin Wood, a conservative trial attorney who led an unsuccessful legal challenge to the Georgia election results, said in a lengthy interview that shortly after the 2020 competition last November, he hosted at his sprawling properties in South Carolina his fellow right-wing lawyer Sidney Powell, former Trump’s national security adviser Mike Flynn, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne and Doug Logan, CEO of cybersecurity firm Cyber ​​Ninjas.

Jim Penrose, who says on his LinkedIn profile that he worked for the National Security Agency, and Seth Keshel, who introduces himself on his Twitter page as a former army captain and has been churning out election falsehoods according to the The Associated Press also made appearances at Wood’s properties, the attorney said.

Penrose was among a group of people who met Tory lawyer John Eastman on January 5, the day before the deadly riot on Capitol Hill, lawyer and freelance journalist Seth Abramson reported. Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting a riot, in which his supporters attacked Congress as lawmakers attempted to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. He was acquitted in the Senate.

Eastman wrote a legally dubious memo claiming that former Vice President Mike Pence could reject Biden’s Electoral College victory in the 2020 election. He has been subpoenaed by a House committee investigating the January 6 origins. . Eastman has since said he plans to challenge the subpoena.

A place “to work on the election”

Wood told CNBC that Powell asked her after the November election to see if she and her team could use her South Carolina property known as Tomotley Plantation to “work on election records.” Wood reportedly bought the plantation for $ 7.9 million last year.

Wood, who once represented the late Richard Jewell after he was suspected of being involved in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing, has been fired by a federal judge for possible expungement as a result of his role in contesting the election results.

Tomotley, a property of over 1,000 acres, used slave labor from the 1700s to the 1800s, when it functioned primarily as a rice plantation, according to a South Carolina Plantation History website. .

A 2018 edition of Southern Living magazine shows photos of the property and notes that Tomotley was once worth over $ 10 million. A “5,000-square-foot home features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and stunning views of the property’s 14-acre fishing pond,” the magazine says.

A website highlighting dozens of campaign lawsuits filed by Trump and his allies shows that nearly all of them have failed. Cyber ​​Ninjas conducted an audit of election results in Arizona that ultimately confirmed that Biden was Trump’s winner in Maricopa County. The audit itself was partially funded by Byrne’s nonprofit The America Project, which is headed by several other allies of the former president.

“They set up in my living room and one of the verandas. They looked like a central polling station. They had computers. Whiteboards. They worked,” Wood said of Powell and his team’s previous work. in his residence. Southern Living magazine describes Tomotley’s living room: “Custom built elements and a working fireplace add warmth to the spacious living room.

Wood says there have been a few instances where Powell has asked him to help him with his election inquiries taking place in his new home.

“I remember making a few phone calls talking to people she was trying to get to be complainants, I believe in Georgia,” Wood said. “I think we had, sort of, fleeting conversations about what she was learning. I know she told me about information about Venezuela,” he added.

Several state and federal officials, including former Trump attorney general Bill Barr, have said there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Wood’s decision to reveal details of the conspirators Voters using his property comes after the Daily Beast reported a growing feud between him, Flynn and Powell.

The fight is said to be linked to Wood’s handling of his former client Kyle Rittenhouse, who was accused of killing two unarmed men during a demonstration in Wisconsin, and was later acquitted.

Defamation lawsuits

Powell has been sued for $ 1.3 billion by election supplies company Dominion Voting Systems for making several false statements against the company, including that the company was formed in Venezuela to rig the election for Hugo Chavez. Powell was among a group of Trump loyalists who were sued for $ 2.7 billion by another electoral company, Smartmatic, for falsely claiming, among other things, that “Smartmatic was a Venezuelan company under the control of corrupt dictators from socialist countries ”.

Powell, Byrne, Logan, Penrose and a lawyer for Flynn did not return requests for comment. Keshel could not be reached.

Powell and his small team of lawyers would end up staying several nights at the house of one of Wood’s close friends, Wood said, and came to Tomotley’s house regularly to work on what she said were election issues.

But many of Powell’s election conspirators made their home for days at Wood’s other neighboring property called Cotton Hall, the veteran lawyer explained. It is also considered a historic plantation in South Carolina with over 700 acres. The South Carolina Plantation History website states that its main crop in the 19th century was rice. The website does not say if slaves were once on the property.

The Cotton Hall website states that this is “one of the most notable properties in the heart of the lowcountry with the expansive avenue of oak trees leading to the 10,000 square foot Georgian-style main house built in the late 1920s. “.

Conspiracy Theories and Thanksgiving Dinner

While Cotton Hall’s main house is a wedding venue and bed and breakfast, Wood says when Flynn, Byrne and others stayed there it had not yet been turned into an inn and they visited it. free.

“When they visited, I had just closed Cotton Hall. It was not a bed and breakfast at the time. They were guests I offered hospitality to because I thought they were working on the electoral illegality and fraud, ”Wood said in a follow-up. text message.

Flynn, for example, says Wood, arrived at Tomotley with Byrne a few days after Powell arrived. Although Byrne only stayed at Cotton Hall for one day, Flynn made his home over Thanksgiving.

“Flynn was here for Thanksgiving because he cut up the turkey when we ate at Cotton Hall,” Wood said during the interview.

Flynn has repeatedly pushed false claims about the 2020 election. Flynn was pardoned by Trump at the end of the former president’s tenure after his former national security adviser admitted to lying to the FBI. He has since been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating on January 6.

Wood himself is seen in YouTube videos posted this year at small gatherings at Cotton Hall. Many events recorded at Cotton Hall have coincided with Wood’s lost candidacy for President of the South Carolina Republican Party.

One of the YouTube videos shows Wood speaking to a crowd at Cotton Hall, comparing the Covid-19 security measures of mask warrants and social distancing, to satanic rituals. This same rally also shows that Wood is aiming for the 2020 election results.

“When you learn more about satanic rituals, you will learn that when performing their satanic rituals, they are to wear a mask and stand six feet apart. Does that sound familiar to you? Check the file. Do your research, ”he told the crowd. “You need to fix it 2020. And we’re going to fix it. They’re going to fix it in Arizona. They’re going to fix it in Michigan. They’re going to fix it in Wisconsin. from South. Because they cheated all over the country. They tried to steal our election. “

