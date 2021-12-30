Rich twisted! Prabowo becomes richest minister in Jokowi?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A number of ministers in the cabinet of the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) – Ma’ruf Amin is registered to have a wealth of over 1000 billion rupees. At least there are five ministers who hold the most senior positions. This was revealed in the State Administrators Wealth Report (LHKPN) compliance document of senior state officials, cited on kpk.go.id, Friday 12/31/2021. As we know, the ranks of Jokowi ministers who are members of the Advanced Indonesia cabinet are still listed as entrepreneurs. Their wealth is no joke. Here is a list of the 5 “richest” Jokowi ministers, based on the LHKPN 2020: 1. Sandiaga Uno Sandiaga Uno is listed as the assistant to Jokowi who has the most total total wealth of IDR 3,815 billion. The name Sandiaga itself cannot be separated from the Saratoga business conglomerate. However, based on surveys, Sandiaga Uno’s total wealth has declined significantly. Based on LHPKN period 2019, the wealth of Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy had penetrated Rp 5.09 trillion Photo: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno (CNBC Indonesia / Tri Susilo)

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno (CNBC Indonesia / Tri Susilo) Photo: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno (CNBC Indonesia / Tri Susilo)Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno (CNBC Indonesia / Tri Susilo) 2. Prabowo Subianto The fortune of the Minister of Defense has now reached 2.02 trillion rupees. Prabowo himself owns a number of companies and investment portfolios in a row of real estate assets spread across various regions. Photo: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the 2021 Reserve Component Determination Ceremony, Pusdiklatpassus, West Bandung, October 7, 2021

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the 2021 Reserve Component Determination Ceremony, Pusdiklatpassus, West Bandung, October 7, 2021 Photo: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the 2021 Reserve Component Determination Ceremony, Pusdiklatpassus, West Bandung, October 7, 2021Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at the 2021 Reserve Component Determination Ceremony, Pusdiklatpassus, West Bandung, October 7, 2021 3. Nadiem Anwar Makarim Nadiem Makarim has a fortune of up to 1.19 trillion rupees. The wealth of the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology was down from the previous 1.22 trillion rupees. Photo: Minister of Education and Culture (Mendikbud), Nadiem Makarim. (REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan)

Nadiem Makarim, founder of Indonesian ridesharing and online payment company Gojek greets reporters upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 21, 2019. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan Photo: Minister of Education and Culture (Mendikbud), Nadiem Makarim. (REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan)Nadiem Makarim, founder of Indonesian ridesharing and online payment company Gojek greets reporters upon his arrival at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 21, 2019. REUTERS / Willy Kurniawan 4. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan The Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment has assets of up to Rs 745.1 billion. Luhut’s total wealth increased from LHKPN 2019 by IDR 677.4 billion. Photo: CNBC Indonesia / Muhammad Sabki

Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan Photo: CNBC Indonesia / Muhammad SabkiCoordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Panjaitan 5. Airlangga Hartarto The fortune of the Minister for the Coordination of Economic Affairs on the basis of LHKPN 2020 reached 260.6 billion rupees. Photo: Minister of Coordination of Economic Affairs (Minister of Coordination of Economy) Airlangga Hartarto (CNBC Indonesia / Andrean Kristianto)

Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs (Coordinating Minister of the Economy) Airlangga Hartarto (CNBC Indonesia / Andrean Kristianto) Photo: Minister of Coordination of Economic Affairs (Minister of Coordination of Economy) Airlangga Hartarto (CNBC Indonesia / Andrean Kristianto)Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs (Coordinating Minister of the Economy) Airlangga Hartarto (CNBC Indonesia / Andrean Kristianto) [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20211231061654-4-303432/tajir-melintir-prabowo-jadi-menteri-jokowi-paling-kaya-raya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos