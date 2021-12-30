Modi: Congress has stunted growth





New Delhi: Accusing successive congressional governments in the border state of Uttarakhand of ignoring national security and “plundering” the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth over 17,500 crore rupees, including the multi-purpose of 5,747 crore rupees. The Lakhwar project, which had been on hold for over four decades. Mr. Modi, who addressed a massive public rally in Haldwani, accused the opposition of “spreading lies” against the BJP, which he said was “determined to develop the state”. It was Mr Modi’s second visit to the election-linked state this month. “In addition to connectivity, all aspects of national security have been overlooked before; that our army is only waiting for “One rank, one pension”, modern weapons, bulletproof vests and even to give a firm response to the terrorists. They (previous governments) have always insulted our army… Uttarakhand has completed 20 years of training. During those years you have also seen such people leading the government who said “you can plunder Uttarakhand, but save my government”. These people pillaged Uttarakhand with both hands, ”the Prime Minister said during the rally. Claiming that the public now knows (the opposition’s) truth, Mr. Modi said, “These people have started a new rumor business… making, spreading, then shouting about it. These Uttarakhand rebels are also spreading rumors about the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway line. Accusing successive congressional governments in central and state of dragging their feet for decades on development projects for state residents, forcing them to migrate from their villages, Mr. Modi said: “No” Wasn’t it a sin on the part of those in power before us to delay the project. Would you forget their sin? Mr. Modi inaugurated six projects worth Rs 3,420 crore and laid the foundation stones for 17 others worth Rs 14,127 crore. The inaugurated projects include three different sections of the Char Dham all-season road, which have been widened, the Nagina-Kashipur national road, the Suring Gad hydel project and sewer works under the Namami Gange program in Nainital. An AIIMS satellite center for Kumaon worth Rs 500 crore, the Moradabad-Kashipur dual carriageway, improved road connectivity with Nepal and an aroma park in Kashipur are among the key projects where the foundation stones have been laid. by the Prime Minister. The Lakhwar Multipurpose Project will generate 300 MW of electricity. The 330 million cubic meters of water in its reservoir will provide irrigation water and drinking water to six states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh , Rajasthan and Delhi. During his last visit to Uttarakhand on December 4, Modi unveiled plans worth more than Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun, in addition to addressing a campaign rally. …

