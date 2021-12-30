Captain Erdogan: In pursuit of a dangerous inflation game

We are taught to never give up. Persevering in the face of adversity is a lifelong maxim, where staying the difficult course in the short term will pay off in the end. Despite this wisdom, sometimes it’s just as helpful to admit mistakes and correct past decisions. Failure to understand reality can be fatal, as Captain Ahab did in Moby Dick.

Nowhere is this more evident than with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğans failing monetary strategy and antagonistic approach towards the EU. Given the read’s free fall, logic would lead him to revert to a more conformist stance on interest rates and diplomacy. While the Turkish president is used to defying expectations, will this crisis initiate a new strategic culture and a new political dialogue between Ankara and the EU, or will pride cloud his decision-making?

For a while, the current economic model Erdogan advocated, focusing on cheap capital and heavy loans to drive economic growth, was successful. As part of this program, he oversaw a period of sustained economic growth that included significant investments in infrastructure. Modernization of roads, airports and rail networks has brought Turkey into the 21st century and made it a formidable emerging economy. Despite the first signs of an overheating economy, the Turkish president has resisted a change of course.

The onset of the 2015 migration crisis as well as another currency crisis in 2018 put pressure on Turkey’s precarious economy which triggered a recession. The arrival of Covid and its long lifespan only injected more upheaval into Turkey’s non-dynamic economic model which operated on borrowed time. The loss of Istanbul’s mayor by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2019 should have been a wake-up call to pause and assess the viability of his policy. Instead, the Turkish president has remained as committed to the cause as Captain Ahab and has fired countless governors and central bankers for disagreement.

While his supporters have shown a remarkable commitment to enduring his so-called corrupt and undemocratic practices, economic mismanagement and savage foreign policy adventures, their patience is dwindling. The recent cycle of inflation is particularly devastating. It has raised the costs of domestic commodities, discarded the purchase of imported products and evaporated the profits. Additionally, Ankara is burning foreign reserves to shore up the pound’s nose dive with no end in sight.

The painful toll of these policies not only sets the stage for a future brain drain, but spurs protests in Istanbul and Ankara. Erdogan’s reference to Muslim teachings to justify his policies confirms his despair or allays growing discontent. Looking ahead to the 2023 elections, the Turkish president appears beatable.

Given the nightmarish domestic situation and the president’s obsession with governing, it would be prudent to at least dismiss the merits of re-engagement with Brussels if it served his agenda. Admittedly, the line of points of disagreement is long where bilateral relations have been at best transactional and at worst openly belligerent.

Under President Erdogan, Turkey experienced a problematic phase of transformation that eroded its rule of law framework which has spread to justice, media and civil society, with many policies suited to the atmosphere post-coup of 2016. Turkey’s decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention on Violence against Women was particularly worrying and completely unethical of the EU.

In October, a crescendo of hostility ensued with the virtual expulsion of six EU ambassadors. Among them, Germany and the Netherlands, which respectively represent its main trading partner and the largest source of foreign investment. While President Erdogan has promoted a country besieged by powers outside its citizens, the EU has served as a convenient foil to blame for Turkey’s problems and a punching bag to intimidate.

Given the acrimony, Turkey has sought to build more bridges and diversify its diplomatic and economic positions, especially with China. The post-coup era between Ankara and Beijing has been demonstrably productive, which simultaneously proved that Erdogan was not isolated, which fueled his model of growing foreign investment infrastructure. Music to the ears of the planners of the China Belt and Road Initiative.

But like most protracted diplomatic experiences, relations have deteriorated with Ankara expressing its displeasure over the Uyghur issue, and Beijing responding with a Turkish human rights accusation against the Kurds in Syria. While China has never been one to criticize Turkey’s internal policies, bringing the Kurdish issue into the mainstream is a red line President Erdogan will not budge on.

With Erdogan cornered, the revolving door of commitments could open to the EU that would help Turkey tackle major global issues such as public health, migration and human security, as well as climate change.

Despite the obvious strategic advantages of continuing down this path, it’s hard to imagine Erdogan being the first to offer concessions. By his mantra, this would be interpreted as a sign of weakness. While he quickly resolved the 2016 diplomatic fallout with Russia given the deadly assault on Turkey’s critical tourism industry, that scenario is different.

Coming back to Brussels on its knees won’t help Erdogan solve his current inflation problem and its ripple effects. By its cost analysis, keeping the EU as a personal scapegoat for domestic issues in the present is more valuable than negotiating political improvements for better long-term relations with the EU.

As the quagmire he faces is self-inflicted and the product of excessive pride, it will take yet overwhelming national pain for the President to change interest rates and later the EU. Unlike Captain Ahab who could not be saved from himself, Turkey’s exit from the inflationary death spiral will eventually end with market forces. They will embarrassingly force the president to change course and abandon his delusional beliefs. Until then, it is Captain Erdogan who is pursuing a dangerous game of inflation.