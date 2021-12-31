Editorial: Donald Trump’s latest news on COVID vaccines | Editorials





The Left had a day in the field last week when former President Donald Trump spoke with former Fox commentator Bill OReilly about COVID-19. Trump and Bill OReilly booed after admitting they both received a COVID vaccine booster, trumpeted The Wrap. Mr OReilly had to console Trump after MAGA fans booed him for receiving a vaccine booster, the Daily Beast rang. And so on, rejoicing that Mr. Trump is being booed by his loyal supporters. To rejoice in the satisfied anger that anyone would boo anybody for getting the shot

The more thrilled missed the point, which was not what a handful of vaccine opponents did, but what the former president did, first in a live event with Mr OReilly and later in an interview with a prominent anti-vaccine named Candace Owens who let her try to play down her comments: He called the vaccine a miracle. He reminded people that he was working to develop it so quickly. He rejected the warrants, of course, but he basically urged people to get vaccinated.

Because of this vaccine, he said during the event on December 21 with Mr OReilly, I think it would have been the Spanish flu of 1917, where up to 100 million people died. It would devastate the country far beyond what it is now. Take credit for it. Take credit for. It’s a big. What we have done is historic. Don’t let them win out. Let’s not take it away. You play directly into their hands.

The next day, he told Ms Owens that those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine, adding that people don’t die when they take the vaccine.

So a very simple message from all of this: If you have not been vaccinated and have believed what Mr. Trump is saying in other areas, we urge you to believe him on this point, follow his lead and to get vaccinated.

And if you have friends or family who aren’t vaccinated and believe him on other things, please share his pro-vaccine reviews with them. Not in a sarcastic way. In a concerned way, as in: It’s not just the left pushing the vaccine. It is also Donald Trump, who rightly deserves great credit for Operation Warp Speed, his program that accelerated the development and manufacture of vaccines that have saved more than a million lives. And it can save many more, if only more people would save their lives.

