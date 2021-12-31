Donald Trump has touted COVID-19 vaccines. It didn’t go well with some supporters





“Oh no, the vaccine is working,” interrupted Mr. Trump Owens, who said she was not vaccinated.

“The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine.”

While in both cases, Mr. Trump has emphasized that he is against Democratic President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates, his comments have drawn rare criticism from anti-vaccine activists and some supporters.

The controversy highlights the balance Mr. Trump could face in a possible 2024 presidential election: he will need to energize his base, for many of them opposition to vaccines has become a rallying cry, without however, push back moderate commuters.

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones told his talk show that by touting the vaccine, Mr. Trump was either “completely ignorant” or “one of the most evil men who ever lived.”

He said it was time to “move on” from Mr. Trump and also threatened to “throw all the dirt” on the former president.

Radio host Wayne Allyn Root, a staunch Trump supporter, said the former president was “right about everything” except vaccines, and needed “intervention.”

In a statement to Reuters, Root stressed that he would still be a Trump supporter and that by “intervention” he simply meant a chance to convince Trump to “change” his message.

A spokesperson told Reuters that Mr. Trump supports his administration’s “enormous contributions to ending this pandemic.”

There was no immediate response to requests for comment from representatives of Jones or Owens.

On right-wing social media groups, some Trump voters have argued that he is acting strategically to keep hostile media at bay.

Former US President Donald Trump. Source: AAP

Others, however, professed dismay.

“I can’t stand it anymore,” said Daniel McLean, 42, who works in the Oregon cannabis industry, in an interview.

Mr McLean said he was increasingly disappointed with what he saw as Mr Trump’s membership in the political establishment. The pro-vaccine comments were a tipping point, added McLean, who said he had not been vaccinated and repeated debunked theories about thousands of people dying from gunfire.

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents make up 60 percent of unvaccinated American adults, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

That makes Mr. Trump’s comments all the more surprising, said Republican Martin Hyde, who is running as a challenger to Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan in the 2022 election.

“I don’t think this is a message that will resonate with the base,” Hyde told Reuters.

Mr. Trump continues to have an almost iron grip on Republican voters.

Candidates in the 2022 midterm elections are vying for his approvals; he is clearly the big favorite in the 2024 presidential race; and he’s gearing up to launch a social media site that has reportedly struck deals to raise around A $ 1.4 billion.

There is no poll yet to determine whether Trump’s comments on the vaccine have damaged his reputation with the grassroots.

