PDIP criticizes Banten governor’s claim to police after reporting Jokowi





Serang, CNN Indonesia – DPD PDIP Banten mentions the governor’s lawyer BantenWahidin Halim, who said the workers’ report to the police was the result of consultation with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and coordination with the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, as a form of non-intervention. The governor of Banten was asked not to drag the name of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) into enmity with the workers. “The WH throws stones and hides its hands. As I said, the governor and the lawyers do not have to mention the name of the president in the polemics with the workers”, declared the secretary of the DPD PDI-P Banten, Asep Rakhmatullah, via short message, Thursday 30/30/12). The man who once served as chairman of the Banten DPRD felt that Jokowi as chairman had not received a full report from the governor of Banten regarding the workers entering and occupying his office. Therefore, Asep also asked Wahidin to always be more communicative with the workers so as not to make noise. “I don’t think the president received a full report on the labor incident until he can attack the governor’s office. name of the president in the report to the police, it’s funny, “he explained. Based on this, the bespectacled man urged Wahidin, as governor, to immediately withdraw his report to the police to end his conflict with the workers. The reason is that there is still a lot of work to do to make Banten even better. In addition, his post will expire in 2022. According to ASEP, Wahidin Halim should be able to finish his term well and not have a grim record in his post. “I don’t think this will last for long, withdraw the report, apologize to the workers, do islah, so that the governor can perform his other duties as regional chief. He only has 4 months left in office,” did he declare. (child / child)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20211230200458-32-740785/pdip-kritik-klaim-gubernur-banten-polisikan-buruh-usai-lapor-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos