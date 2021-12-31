Libyan parliament reaches out to Ankara, leaving General Hifter in the cold

A group of Libyan parliamentarians paid a official visit in Turkey on December 15, to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Speaker of Parliament. The seven-member group, led by Deputy Speaker of the Libyan Parliament Fawzi al-Nuwairi, arrived in Ankara for the two-day visit invited by the Libyan-Turkish Parliamentary Friendship Group of Turkish Parliaments. Little is said about what was discussed with the president. However, the Libyan side said in a statement that it had discussed trade and consular issues.

the wave declaration, posted on the website of Libyan parliaments, said the guests also discussed issues such as the reopening of the Turkish consulate in Benghazi, the resumption of flights and the reactivation of maritime links between eastern Libya and Turkey. . Ankara closed his consulatein May 2014, citing security concerns due to clashes between various militias and the forces of General Khalifa Hifters.

In particular, the delegation’s statement said that the trip had been authorized by the presidency of the parliament in Tobruk, in eastern Libya. It is the first time that a Libyan parliamentarian has visited Turkey by official invitation, as the two sides have been at odds for most of the past seven years.

The years of animosity began just after Hifter, with the support of Parliament, launched his military operations in Benghazi in 2014 under the code name Operation Al-Karama (Dignity) promising to cleanse Libya of terrorists and militias.

After the fall of the Gaddafi regime in 2011, much of eastern Libya, including its regional capital Benghazi, was dominated by a coalition of armed militias including the terrorist group known as Ansar al-Sharia . Under their control, widespread assassinations targeting soldiers, security agents and activists have become daily. Starting from Benghazi, Hifter wanted to flush out all the militias that at one point included ISIS cells.

The Turkish visit which is taking place at the moment and which is authorized by the president of the parliament Aguila Saleh must be seen in the larger political context in Libya where alliances usually change very quickly, told Al-Monitor Salem Belgasem, professor of political science at the University of Benghazi. . This is the strongest indication to date of a political split between the two great allies of eastern Libya, Hifter and Saleh, he concluded.

Hifter and Saleh have been dominant forces in eastern Libya for much of the past seven years, and it was Saleh who rallied his fellow parliamentarians to support Hifter in his military campaign.

Belgasem said the Tobruk-based lawmaker provided political legitimacy and national identity to Hifters’ Libyan National Army (LNA), successfully marketing it as a disciplined professional army rather than a militia like any other in the country. . Indeed, many former professional officers and remnants of the army from the Gaddafi era have joined the ANL.

Hifters’ forces took control of most of eastern Libya right up to the Egyptian borders, making it the dominant force in the region. In 2015, the self-proclaimed LNA of Hifters, also known as the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, made great strides in the southern region of the country. His troops now control much of the south and the oil-producing region of central Libya. All of these military gains have made Hifter an essential part of any political settlement in Libya.

Last month Saleh signed up to take part in the now postponed Libyan presidential elections in direct competition with Hifter who also joined the race. Ahmed al-Warfelly, a lawyer based in Benghazi, told Al-Monitor that Aguila joining the presidential race is in direct competition with his once staunch ally Hifter.

If this was bad news for Hifter, as it means dividing voices in eastern Libya, the visit to Ankara must have given him pause and reflect on his position and political alliances. The power-hungry general should think about how to make the transition with his own rapprochement with Ankara in mind. Turkey is an important player in the Libyan conflict which cannot be ignored. Hifter has yet to comment on the visit, but it appears he is looking to re-establish ties with Ankara.

For example, in an unexpected gesture, he met in Benghazi on December 21 six of the presidential candidates, including his most astonishing enemy, Fathi Bashagha.

Bashagha served as interior minister in the United Nations-recognized Libyan government of national understanding (GNA), which stepped down earlier this year. The meeting ended with a TV show declaration delivered by Bashagha who called for unity.

Bashagha, in his former post as Home Secretary, called Hifter an outlaw and a war criminal. He also supported the GNA agreements of November 2019 signed between Tripoli and Ankara, as Hifters LNA was approaching the capital Tripoli.

Hifter ordered his attack on Tripoli on April 4, 2019, to get rid of the GNA in order to liberate TripoliIslamists [and terrorists]as he said. The coalition of militias against the ANL, a few kilometers from the city center, was on the verge of collapse when Turkey sent its troops with thousands of Syrian mercenaries and deployed drones armed to help the GNA push the ANL back.

In return for its effective aid in rescuing the GNA at the last minute, Ankara signed a security and maritime agreement and delimiting its maritime borders with Libya. This further angered Hifter and his ally Saleh, and as a result, the two agreements were never ratified by lawmakers. While the maritime deal is supposed to benefit Libya, very little is being made public about the security deal.

Nonetheless, Ankara and Tripoli acted on the agreements and now Ankara has bases in different places in Libya, including the strategic base of al-Watyia overlooking the Mediterranean. Al-Watyia has been the springboard for Hifters all major military operations in western Libya and its loss, in May 2020, meant the Defeat of the LNA.

For Milad Saeid, a political scientist in Tripoli, Hifter won the battle for public relations despite his military defeat against Turkey, the presence of Turkish troops on Libyan soil having provided him with sufficient ammunition in the battle for public opinion.

Saeid told Al-Monitor that the Hifters’ side has succeeded in portraying Turkey as the invader that must be fought relentlessly. At one point, the general and his eastern Libyan allies even called for jihad to repel the Ottoman invaders, in reference to the time when Libya was part of the Ottoman Empire.

In June 2020, the ANL forces were defeated at the gates of Tripoli and forced to fall back on their current positions around Sirte, in central Libya. The retreat would not have been possible without Turkey’s generous and swift help, Salama Saleh, a Tripoli resident who was displaced during the war, told Al-Monitor.

One of Hifters’ close associates speaking on condition of anonymity commented, saying that political alliances and friends always change in Libya and seeing Saleh reaching out to Ankara is nothing unusual, except, perhaps, the timing. Aid continued by saying that the two men [Hifter and Saleh] seek power and in a struggle for power anything is possible.

Al-Monitor asked Belgasem if Hifter could visit Ankara? He said, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him visit Turkey, but it’s too early now.

Is Hifter trying to befriend some Ankara friends in Tripoli as a diverted channel to Turkey? Bashagha, who recently visited the general, is known to be an Ankara man in Tripoli, Belgasem said. Such a move by Hifter is unlikely to be welcomed by regional powers that have backed him, such as Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Indeed, Abu Dhabi is opening up to Ankara, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be happy to see Ankara kiss Hifter, he added.

the countries presidential votewas delayed until January 24. This could give Hifter and Saleh enough time to consider their next moves. The 70-year-old general and president may not have another chance to rule Libya if he misses the next polls, which means he is looking to rally as many allies as possible.