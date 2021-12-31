A ONE YEAR AGO, as Boris Johnson prepared to withdraw Britain from European Union trade deals after an 11-month transition, he was on top of the world. The trade and cooperation agreement he had signed with the I was, he sang, cake, it is this term for agreements which combine the fact of having and eating cake, in this case decent access to the single market and the freedom to depart of its rules. But at the end of 2021, there was little cake to eat. A backbench rebellion, a mind-boggling electoral defeat and public anger over revelations that the prime minister and his colleagues partied during lockdowns in 2020 have hit his poll scores. The final blow of the year came on December 18, when David Frost, its chef I negotiator, resigned, citing his frustration at the government’s inability to move forward on an ambitious post-Brexit agenda.
Some of Mr Johnson’s struggles have to do with his personal flaws: arrogance, neglect and a belief that rules are for little people. But Lord Frost, despite his belligerent approach to the I made more difficult progress, was right about his central charge. On Brexit, which the Tories have promised would spark a national revival, the government is adrift. Growth has been sluggish and crowding out of the single market has, as expected, hurt the country’s outlook: government forecasters estimate long-term productivity at around 4%. So far, the government has not identified any policies that could compensate for this. To regain momentum, it must make difficult choices and face the consequences.
The problem is less the type of Brexit Britain has chosen and more the refusal to accept what follows. It is clearer in Northern Ireland. Britain chose to maximize sovereignty and national control, at the cost of letting the Is trading system. the I, concerned about the fragile peace of Northern Ireland, proposed a special deal whereby the province remains, in effect, in the single market and customs union in order to avoid a destabilizing hard border with the Republic of Ireland . It meant customs checks in the Irish Seaan result, spelled out in the treaty Britain chose to sign, but which Lord Frost later declared unacceptable and tried, unsuccessfully, to undo.
A similar failure to make a choice and stick to it is evident in Britain’s hesitation between the two options to escape the Is regulatory attraction or staying in a narrow orbit around the single market and its rules. The reason is partly electoral. The most ardent Brexit sellers dreamed of lighter taxes and more lenient regulations to turn Britain into Singapore-on-Thames. But many voters rather like the Is social democratic model. Indeed, since he left the I, Britain has somehow become more European. He sharply increased the minimum wage and raised taxes to pay social benefits. If Mr Johnsons promises to bring Britain up to standard means anything, it is European industrial policy and great public works.
A dose of realism is in order. For Northern Ireland, this means accepting that the province is both inside and outside the Is trade agreements is impossible, and move on. Great Britain and the I can then work to minimize inconveniences, such as onerous customs checks and maximize the benefits by helping businesses in one of the poorest parts of the UK to take advantage of their privileged access to the market. Igiant s market.
As for when to depart from Europe, Britain needs to weigh the costs and benefits and then act decisively. Often this will mean concluding that tailor-made national regulations, no matter how objectively they are better than I these are impractical, unnecessary or impossible to sell to voters. I data protection regulations are de facto global standards. In the chemical industry, a large part of British trade is carried out with the I that many UK businesses must follow its rules to the letter. When it comes to food safety and animal welfare, the British like the Is high standards and will resist any loosening large enough to increase productivity.
In other cases, Britain may deviate from the I in a way that packs a punch. It wouldn’t be difficult to create something better than the Is a common agricultural policy that is unnecessary and harmful to the environment. Competition policy and state aid rules can also provide opportunities. More nimble regulation, tax policies and visa rules can help London thrive as a global financial hub.
Take the cake
However, some of the biggest impulses to growth would come from the policies that were possible within the I, such as market-oriented health service reforms and more flexible planning rules. These will be hard to sell in prosperous Tory counties and working-class northern constituencies that voted Tory in 2019 to make Brexit a success. Mr Johnson’s cake-based campaign made no mention of tough choices. But unless his government starts doing it, the future of Brexit will be in crumbs.
This article appeared in the Leaders section of the print edition under the title “The Time to Choose”
