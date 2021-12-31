Chinese influencers are in Xi Jinping’s sights because





Chinese influencers who sponsor products to their online fans are targets of Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign the Internet by Giorgia Giangrande

Chinese influencers – for their online sponsorship of products to their followers – have become a topic of discussion in China, most notably by President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, who on his show on common prosperity to be achieved by 2050, it also intends to regulate the behavior of live stream. READ ALSO> How Twich streamers reacted to leaks about their earnings What Chinese influencers have to do with Xi Jinping’s common prosperity Common prosperity is the new slogan-manifesto of Chinese economic policy presented by President Xi Jinping last summer, who defined it as an essential requirement of socialism and an important feature of Chinese-style modernization. In short: common prosperity redistribution of wealth. From there, the connection with the live Chinese influencers whose activity – like the Washington post– among the most striking examples of industries sucking the blood of the real economy. Speaking of which, internet celebrity Viya was fined $ 210 million last week for tax evasion and – according to People’s Daily – the fine should serve as a wake-up call to everyone, because no matter what. how famous or popular you are, if you dodge the taxes, you cannot avoid the penalty. Live streamer Viya, known for his discounts and ability to sell anything, sold the rocket launch, hosted by a Chinese aerospace company, last year for around $ 5.6 million and was successful to gather an audience of more than 37 million The emphasis on getting people to buy as much as possible, however, contrasts with Xi Jinping’s campaign for common prosperity, which calls for the redistribution of wealth and the promotion of sustainability. Hyper-consumption and the ostentation of wealth are discouraged. Due to regulatory gaps, the live broadcast It has become a tax haven for many in recent years, said Zhang Yi, managing director of a Shenzhen-based consulting firm. The government had to make it clear that no one was above the law, even prominent public figures like Viya. The sanction against the influencer does not end with the fine, however: Viya has disappeared from public view, his page on the social network Weibo and his Taobao and Douyin accounts have been deleted. And among fans and colleagues there are those who argue that nowadays it is much more dangerous to become an influencer, because when the government needs to find someone to suppress, to punish, they are more easily targeted. .

