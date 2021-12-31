January 6 committee asks Supreme Court to dismiss Donald Trump case





As former President Donald Trump seeks to keep his White House files safe from investigators, the Jan.6 committee asked the Supreme Court not to even consider Trump’s trial, calling it a tactic of delay which actively interferes with the ability of panels to get to the bottom of things. of its administrative role in the 2021 insurgency.

The select committee urgently needs the documents every day that passes handicaps [its] investigation, forcing her to continue without benefiting from the documents to which she is entitled, the committee said in a case filed Thursday before the highest court in the country.

The clock is turning. As the committee noted in its 44-page court file, the bipartisan panel is only allowed to continue working for an additional 12 months.

In August, the Congressional panel asked the National Archives to turn over Trump’s files to the White House. But when President Joe Biden approved the transfer of documents, Trump took legal action, strangely claiming that a former president retains a reserve of remaining executive privileges. Trump lost when a federal judge noted he did not have the power of a king. Trump lost again when an appeals committee said his argument had no merit. But last week Trump asked the Supreme Court to reconsider his case.

The House committee is trying to put a stop to it, asking the Supreme Court to dismiss the reviewer at least to speed up as much as possible by considering the case at its next session in February.

Such an involvement would needlessly upset the delicate balance found between

branches, delay an urgent co-equal branches investigation into an unprecedented attack on Congress itself, and demand that this Court consider factual determinations which do not warrant its consideration and which are eminently correct in all the cases, the committee lawyers wrote in their file.

The whole fight is over Trump’s refusal to let a congressional committee access certain White House files. Investigators want to see memos, calendar entries, photos and videos that would shed light on Trump’s Jan.6 speech near the presidential mansion in which he told a crowd to march on the Capitol and has pressured Vice President Mike Pence to stop certifying Bidens as a legitimate electoral victory in 2020.

Investigators also plan to examine private communications between Trump and his advisers regarding the transfer of power and the rule of law, as well as suspicious last-minute staff changes that appeared to show Trump was preparing for. a coup.

While legal scholars overwhelmingly say Trump has no record, politics can play a role. A third of the tribunal’s nine judges were appointed by Trump himself.

The committee did not hesitate to underline the seriousness of its investigation into the Supreme Court case, calling the violent actions of the crowds the largest assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812.

