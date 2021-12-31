Politics
Biden’s foreign policy blunders open the door to China – OpEd – Eurasia Review
By Dalia Al-Aqidi *
As US President Joe Biden nears entering his second year in the White House, those interested in his administration’s policies regarding the Middle East seek to form a realistic view of what s ‘wait over the next three years by examining the US approach to key issues. In the region.
When US Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the administration’s priorities in his first foreign policy speech in March 2021, he made it clear that Washington would take all possible measures to avoid costly military interventions around the world.
In future cases where we must take military action, we will only do so when the objectives and mission are clear and achievable, consistent with our values and laws, and with the informed consent of the American people. And do it well with American diplomacy, he said.
The Middle East and Israel, the United States ‘main ally, were not mentioned in Blinkens’ speech, which reflected the idea of American leaders to unite their foreign and domestic policies.
Over the past 12 months, Biden has rolled back a number of foreign policies from the Barack Obama era and his tenure as Vice President from 2009 to 2017. These include the Policy of Withdrawal from the Greater Middle East , which was one of his presidential campaigns. promises.
Although geographically Afghanistan does not fall under the Middle East, the shameful withdrawal of the United States from that country leaving the fate of its people in the hands of the Taliban has cast a shadow not only on the region but also on the whole world. , undermining the confidence of the international community. community in the political, diplomatic and military capabilities of the United States.
The sudden withdrawal gave the green light to several regional governments and rogue groups to manipulate the plight of millions of innocent people without fear of being held responsible, taking responsibility or facing significant consequences.
The biggest challenge for the Bidens presidency is China and the way its administration manages its commercial, economic, military and cybernetic influence. This puts Beijing high on its priority list, while for the first time the Middle East is taken off the list, as the region no longer offers enough incentives for the United States to adopt proactive policies. and costly to it.
Why is the Islamic Republic of Iran the exception?
Before being elected, Biden repeatedly promised voters that he would revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. This is also part of his domestic policy, which is why Washington is ceding its influence in the region in order to convince the Iranians and improve the chances of the Democratic parties in the difficult midterm elections of 2022.
One of the many mistakes the administration has made in the region is the neglect of the first Middle East peace deal in decades, as well as the failure to build it. Despite his vast experience in foreign affairs, Bidens’ strong opposition to the policies of former President Donald Trump prevented him from seeing how the United States, Israel and the Middle East would benefit from an expansion of the Abrahamic Accords. .
The withdrawal of Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen from the foreign terrorist organization and global terrorist lists has had dire consequences and heightened the threat the group poses not only to the people of Yemen and longtime ally of Saudi Arabia, but also for the United States itself. . On November 10, 2021, the terrorist group stormed the grounds of the United States Embassy in Sanaa and arrested more than two dozen local contractors in addition to seizing large quantities of equipment and materials. .
Other pro-Iranian militias will gain strength and influence in Iraq when the United States ends its military presence there by December 31.
Put simply, Washington has had little to do with countries facing humanitarian, political and security challenges, such as Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Tunisia and Libya, opening the door for Beijing to expand its influence in region and reach out to America’s Closest Allies for more opportunities.
A new map is being drawn and new alliances are about to be forged in the Middle East, and the White House will only be to blame itself.
- Dalia Al-Aqidi is a senior fellow at the Center for Security Policy. Twitter: @DaliaAlAqidi
