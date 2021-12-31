Politics
5 of the hottest celebrity weddings, some followed by Ridwan Kamil to Joko Widodo.
jpnn.com, JAKARTA – A number of artists have chosen 2021 as the time to walk down the aisle and get married.
Although it took place during a pandemic, a number of artist It is a magnificent marriage by putting in place sanitary protocols.
Here are 5 artists who got married throughout 2021:
1. Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilitar
The marriage of singer Anang Hermansyah’s daughter, Aurel Hermansyah to Youtuber Atta Halilintar, has drawn public attention.
Indeed, the wedding which was held at the Raffles hotel in Setiabudi on Saturday April 3, 2021 featured President Joko Widodo as a witness on the groom’s side.
Not only that, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was also present as a witness for the bride.
Currently, the couple are expecting their first child after recently celebrating Aurel’s pregnancy for 7 months.
2. Lesti Kejora and Rizky Billar
Singers Lesti Kejora and Rizky Billar are one of the hottest married couples of 2021.
Because the wedding which took place on August 19, 2021, was luxurious and broadcast live by television channels.
After the wedding, Lesti announced her pregnancy, which sparked controversy in the public due to Lesti’s stomach size and age of marriage, which were considered inappropriate.
Finally, the couple admitted that they had previously had a serial marriage.
Lesti and Billar now happily welcome the birth of their child last Sunday (12/26).
3. Jessica Iskandar then Vincent Verhaag
Even though it took place behind closed doors, celebrity Jessica Iskandar’s wedding to Vincent Verhaag has become the talk of the town.
The two tied the knot on October 22, 2021 with no co-stars present.
Even so, the marriage blessing ceremony continued to proceed in a solemn and fluid manner.
Now the woman familiarly named Jedar is going through her pregnancy.
Jedar often shares videos of his oldest son, El Barack, who is excited to have a younger brother.
4. Margin Wieheerm and Ali Syakieb
Actor Ali Syakieb married Margin Wieheerm on February 6, 2021.
Their marriage has become the talk of the town due to the 13-year age difference between them.
However, this did not become an obstacle for Ali and Margin to start their new family.
Currently, the couple are spending time looking after their baby girl born on November 1, 2021, named Guzelim Aracelli Ali Syakieb.
5. Ria Ricas and Teuku Ryan
YouTuber Ria Ricis officially married Teuku Ryan on Friday (12/11) at the Intercontinental Hotel, Pondok Indah, in South Jakarta.
The lively wedding was broadcast live by one of the national television channels.
The dowry that Ryan gave was a set of prayer tools, 100 grams of gold and Rp 179,500,000 in cash.
Then, lead actor Deddy Mizwar attended the wedding as Ria Ricas’ matrimonial guardian.
Not only that, the governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, also came as a witness to the marriage.(mcr9 / jpnn)
