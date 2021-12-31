Anger at reports Boris Johnson must be cleared by apartment remodeling probe

Boris Johnson has scoffed at the standards expected of him, Labor said, amid reports he should be allowed to break the ministerial code again when renovating his Downing Street apartment.

The Financial Times reported that the Prime Minister’s behavior would be criticized, with ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt describing the situation to his colleagues as deeply unsatisfactory.

But the newspaper said it was understood Mr Johnson would be allowed to break the code.

He quoted a senior official as saying: Geidt is making it clear that the situation is a total mess. But at the same time, the fundamental conclusion is that the Prime Minister did not deceive and did not violate the ministerial code.

Lord Geidt previously cleared Mr Johnson for breaking the code regarding funding for the renovation of the apartment, but has since reconsidered his original investigation following a recent Election Commission investigation, the FT said.

The commission fined the Tories 17,800 after finding the party violated the law regarding Lord Brownlow’s donations to help cover the work on the apartment above No 11.

Lord Geidt previously cleared Mr Johnson for breaking the code regarding funding for the renovation of the apartment (Dominic Lipinski / PA) (PA wire)

The watchdogs report raised further questions as it discussed evidence Mr Johnson sent the Tory peer a WhatsApp message in November 2020 asking him to authorize further renovations, at this unspecified stage, on the residence, which he accepted.

This despite Mr Johnson telling Lord Geidt that he only learned about the payments immediately before media reports in February 2021.

The FT reported that government advisers said Lord Geidt had now seen all relevant WhatsApp messages and concluded that there had been no breach of the code.

But the newspaper said the prime minister’s conduct would be criticized.

He said that, according to several Whitehall officials familiar with Lord Geidts’ latest investigation, three to four letters had been exchanged with No.10 on the recent revelations, which could be released in the New Year.

The FT reported that a source said of the investigation: There is enough in these letters to raise eyebrows. The Prime Minister apologized for some of the circumstances surrounding the original investigation, which Lord Geidt accepted.

Labor claimed Mr Johnson scoffed at the standards expected of him.

Deputy Leader Angela Rayner said: After the Election Commission ruled that the Conservative Party had broken the law on declaration of donations, the Prime Minister made fun of the standards the public has come to expect.

As the UK public faces a cost-of-living crisis, Boris Johnson is writing to his own adviser to explain why he hasn’t given him all the information he needs for his investigation.

Lord Geidt is expected to publish all his correspondence with the Prime Minister as a first step towards full transparency on how Boris Johnson explains his WhatsApp messages with Tory donors.

It is embarrassing that when the country needs real leadership Boris Johnson is busy trying to clean up his own personal mess.

Downing Street and the Election Commission declined to comment.

The Cabinet Office told the FT: We do not comment on speculation.