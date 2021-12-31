Sharad Pawar says he and Manmohan Singh were opposed to a “vindictive policy” against then CM Narendra Modi





NCP leader Sharad Pawar with Prime Minister Modi. Pune: NCP Chairman Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that he and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were of the opinion that no “vindictive” policies should be pursued against Narendra Modi when he was chief minister. from Gujarat. Speaking at an event organized by the Marathi daily ‘Loksatta’, Pawar said that other than himself, no other minister in the former UPA government could dialogue with Modi because he constantly attacked the exemption. by Manmohan Singh. The seasoned politician was the agriculture minister in the congressional-led UPA government (2004-2014). Responding to a question of whether he and Singh were of the opinion that no action should be taken against Modi as he was CM at a time when central agencies and the government of the day were pursuing him, Pawar said: ” This is partly true “. “When Modiji was CM of Gujarat, I was at the Center. When the Prime Minister called a meeting of all chief ministers, Modiji led a group of CMs from BJP-led states and attacked the Center. “So the strategy was set on how to respond to Modi in such a situation. There was not a single minister in the PAU government who could dialogue with Modiji except me,” said the Rajya member. Sabha. The 81-year-old parliamentarian said during internal UPA meetings he used to tell everyone present that even though there were differences between them and Modi and his BJP party, one should not forget that he was chief minister. “I used to say in meetings that we shouldn’t forget that he is the CM of a state and that the people gave him a mandate. If he comes here with problems, it is our responsibility. national duty to ensure that disputes are resolved and that the interests of the people of his state are not affected, ”said Pawar. He said then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh supported his opinion. “I was the only central minister who went to Gujarat and dealt with state issues,” he added. “Me and Singh were of the opinion that we should not be playing vindictive politics (against CM Modi at the time). We were of the opinion that we should not go outside the established framework (of the administration) and we should not never did, “Pawar said. . The NCP leader, however, said that some members of the UPA coalition had taken an extreme stance against some people in the Gujarat government.

