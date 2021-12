Sunday Talk Show Guests: Nicole Malliotakis “Sunday Morning Futures”

CBS News Sunday morning (N) 6h KCBS; 10:00 KCAL Hello america (N) 6 a.m. KABC State of the Union Dr Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss); Governor Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN Fox News Sunday Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); United States Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger; Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Panel: Howard Kurtz; Jason Riley; Susan Page, United States today. Trace Gallagher. (N) 7h KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News Fareed Zakaria GPS Xi Jinping’s remarkable rise to become the Chinese leader: Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group; author Elizabeth Economy (The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State); author Thomas L. Friedman (Thanks For Being Late: An Optimists’ Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations); Victor Gao, Center for China and Globalization; author Evan Osnos (Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth, and Faith in the New China); David Shambaugh, George Washington University; Lingling Wei, Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN Sunday Morning Futures Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.); Representative Nicole Malliotakis (RN.Y.); Representative Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Jon Taffer (Bar Rescue). Moderator Jason Chaffetz. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.); Mayor Muriel Bowser (D-Washington, DC); Officer Harry Dunn; former US attorney. Barbara McQuade; Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). (N) 7:00 a.m. MSNBC Confront the nation (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS Meet the press January 6 one year later: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). Representative Peter Meijer (R-Michigan); Fiona Hill, Brookings Institution; Barton Gellman, The Atlantic. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Jonah Goldberg, Los Angeles Times; Garrett Haake; Brandy Zadrozny. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1:00 am MSNBC This week with George Stephanopoulos Dr Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Eric Adams, Mayor-elect of New York City; Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss); Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Yvette Simpson, Democracy for America; Sarah Isgur, Dispatch. (N) 8h ​​and 2h KABC Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter The January 6 Uprising a Year Later: Hunter Walker, Rolling Stone; Grace Segers, New Republic. Pro-Trump Media: Ryan Reilly, Huffington Post; author Nicole Hemmer (Messengers of the Right). Dishonest Media Reviews: Author David Frum (Trumpocalypse: Restoring American Democracy). Big Tech in 2022: Kara Swisher, New York Times. (N) 8 a.m. CNN MediaBuzz Gayle Trotter; Mara Liasson; Gillian Turner; Guy Benson; Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News 60 minutes Jewish people who escaped the Nazis and returned with the US military to fight Hitler in World War II. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS The prime-time TV schedule is paused in printing. You can find more TV coverage on: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

