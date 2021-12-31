Trump prepares for rally in Arizona as DC braces for riot anniversary





Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he will hold his first campaign-style rally of 2022 on January 15 in Arizona, nine days after a press conference in which he is expected to reignite the deadly riot of his supporters on Capitol Hill. American.

The rally in Florence, Ariz., About 100 miles southeast of Phoenix, will be Trump’s first landmark event with supporters since an October rally in Iowa.

The former president and his supporters have made Grand Canyon state a focal point in their claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from the Republican incumbent. Arizona’s 11 electoral votes went to President Biden last year, marking just the second time since 1952 that the state has voted for a Democrat in a presidential election (Bill Clinton in 1996 was the other) .

Earlier this year, Trump touted a GOP-led vote review in Maricopa County – Arizona’s most populous – promising it would produce an election-modifying result.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Unveiled a program of events that would be held on Capitol Hill to commemorate the January 6 riot, including a discussion by historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, testimonials from legislators on their experiences. of that day, and an evening prayer vigil.

In fact, the audit not only confirmed that Biden won Arizona without the help of the fraud, but also revealed that Trump received hundreds of votes less than in the certified result.

Despite a marked lack of success in challenging the election results, Trump announced a press conference last week proclaiming that the insurgency took place on November 3, “and once again insisting that the fraud election had cost him Arizona as well as the main states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Announcing the Jan. 6 press conference, Trump called the riot that interrupted Congress’s electoral vote count and resulted in the deaths of five people as a “complete unarmed protest against rigged elections.”

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Unveiled a program of events that would be held on Capitol Hill to commemorate the riot, including a discussion by historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Jon Meacham, of the testimonials from legislators on their experiences to date. , and an evening prayer vigil is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m., half an hour after the scheduled start of Trump’s press conference.

The rally in Arizona will also take place amid questions about Trump’s political future. It is widely believed that the 45th president will run for the White House in 2024, but has said he will not make an official announcement until after the midterm elections next November.

