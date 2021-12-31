PM Modi and BJP leaders mobilize at public expense

No prime minister before Narendra Modi has visited the United States so frequently. However, Prime Minister Modi generally visits BJP-ruled states more often. The frequency of its visits increases before the elections. What is more, he never hesitated to use these visits for political and propaganda purposes.

Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who lived for years in Lucknow and was elected from the city, has not visited Uttar Pradesh as often as Modi, who represents Varanasi in Lok Sabha. Although most of these visits are linked to one official function or another, the Prime Minister usually does not fail to attack the opposition and make political statements.

Writing after Prime Minister Modi laid the groundwork for a new airport at Jewar in Greater Noida (UP) on November 25, former BJP leader and Union Minister Yashwant Sinha reflected, The Prime Minister and the UP chief minister, especially the latter, were in great shape and took the opportunity to get into politics. I was told from the start of my official career that the ruling party and the government are two separate entities and that the former must not encroach on powers which belong only to the latter.

He went on to clarify: One of the conventions that has developed over time is that money from the public treasury will not be used or, more specifically, misused to promote the personal or party agenda. . There is a Lakshman Rekha who divides the government and the ruling party. But does anyone still remember this distinction today?

Public funds are used to organize MP rallies. This should normally be reason enough for him to refrain from using the platform for political messages. But then he takes himself for a disruptor of conventions. And neither the Election Commission nor the media find anything wrong with ruling party leaders overdoing it in their official duties. The Lakshman Rekha between public work and political work has disappeared.