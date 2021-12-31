Five of the hottest celebrity weddings, some attended by Ridwan Kamil and Joko Widodo.









JPNN.COM

Kaleidoscope 2021: 5 hottest celebrity weddings attended by Ridwan Kamil and Joko Widodo.



jpnn.com, JAKARTA – Several artists have chosen 2021 for the duration of the marriage. Although it took place during a pandemic, many artist They are wonderful marriages with health protocols in place. Here are 5 artists who got married in 2021: 1. Aurel Hermansyah and Atta Halilitar The marriage of singer Anang Hermansyah Aurel Hermansyah’s daughter to Youtuberi Atta Halilintar has attracted public attention. Indeed, the wedding, which was held at the Raffles hotel in Setiabud on Saturday, April 3, 2021, was presented by President Joko Widodo as a witness on the side of the bride and groom. Except that Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was present as a witness on behalf of the bride. The couple are currently expecting their first child after a recent 7-month celebration of Aurel’s pregnancy. 2. Lesti Kejora and Rizky Billar Singers Lesti Kejora and Rizky Billar are one of the hottest couples of 2021. Because the wedding, celebrated on August 19, 2021, was luxurious and televised live. After the wedding, Lesti announced her pregnancy, which sparked public controversy over Lestis’ belly size and age of marriage, which was considered inappropriate. Eventually, the couple admitted that they had previously had a serial marriage. Lesti and Billar now happily welcome the birth of their child last Sunday (December 26). 3. Jessica Iskandar then Vincent Verhaag Although it took place behind closed doors, celebrity Jessica Iskandar’s wedding to Vincent Verhaag has become the topic of town conversation. The duo got married on October 22, 2021 without Actors. Nonetheless, the marriage blessing ceremony continued solemnly and smoothly. A woman known as Jedar is going through her pregnancy. Jedar often shares videos of his oldest son, El Barack, who is passionate about having a younger brother. 4. Margin Wieheerm and Ali Syakieb Actress Ali Syakieb married Margin Wieheerm on February 6, 2021. Their marriage became a topic of conversation between them due to the 13-year age difference. However, this did not become an obstacle for Ali and Margin to start their new family. Currently, the couple enjoy taking care of their baby girl, Guzelim Aracelli Ali Syakieb, born on November 1, 2021. 5. Ria Ricas and Teuku Ryan Youtuberi Ria Ricis officially married Teuku Ryan on Friday, November 12 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Pondok, Indah, in South Jakarta. The lively wedding was broadcast live on one of the national television channels. The dowry given by Ryan was a series of prayer instruments, 100 grams of gold and 179,500,000 rupees in cash. Then, lead actress Deddy Mizwar attended the wedding as the guardian of Ria Ricas’ wedding. In addition to the Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil also attended the wedding.(mcr9 / jpnn)

Sources 1 / https://Google.com/ 2 / https://www.msn.com/id-id/hiburan/celebrity/kaleidoskop-2021-5-pernikahan-artis-terheboh-ada-yang-dihadiri-ridwan-kamil-hingga-joko-widodo/ar- AAshAw2% 3Fli% 3DAAfu64g Mention sources can contact us to remove / modify this article

What are the main advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Jun 24, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that outlines the main benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more information and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the Internet, the shopping habits of many people have changed dramatically. The auto insurance industry has not been immune to these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which vendors have the best deals. View Photos The advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online are as follows: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have specific schedules and are available at all times. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes from anywhere at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choice. Almost all insurers, whether they are well-known brands or just local insurers, are present online. Online quotes will allow policyholders to discover several insurance companies and check their rates. Drivers are no longer required to obtain quotes from a few well-known insurance companies. In addition, local and regional insurers may offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if customers provide accurate and real information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but when it comes to an insurance company, lying to them is pointless. Usually, insurance companies research a potential client before granting them coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparison faster and easier. For more information, money saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online life insurance quote provider , housing, health and automobile. This website is unique in that it is not limited to just one type of insurance provider but offers customers the best deals from many different online insurers. This way, customers have access to offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or national agencies, branded insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help drivers get better auto insurance deals. fill out an online form with accurate, real information, then compare prices, ”said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company name: Internet Marketing Company Contact person Name: Gurgu Phone number: (818) 359-3898 Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org See source version on accesswire.Com: https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of – Comparison-Insurance-Auto-Quote-Online See photos