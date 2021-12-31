Boris Johnson Says UK Is ‘Incomparably Better’ As 2022 Approaches With COVID-19 Vaccination Program | Politics News

Boris Johnson used his New Years message to claim that the UK is in a ‘incomparably better’ position than at the same time last year with regard to the coronavirus.

In a message to be posted on social media on Friday, the Prime Minister will say that the country has achieved its goal of offering all adults the chance to obtain a COVID-19 booster jab by the end of the year.

Mr Johnson will confirm that seven out of ten eligible adults in England have now received their recalls, with an additional eight million jabs administered since the target was brought forward on December 12.

“Whatever challenges fate continues to throw at us and whatever worries we may have about the weeks and months ahead, especially about Omicron and the growing number of hospitals, we can say one thing with certainty, our position on december 31 is as follows. incomparably better than last year, “said the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson will also praise the UK’s economic performance, saying the ‘overriding reason’ the UK has been able to ‘keep the most open economy and society of all major European economies’ is due to deployment of his vaccine.

“The British people have responded heroically, voluntarily and in almost unbelievable numbers to the call for vaccination,” said the Prime Minister.

“And as I speak tonight for New Years Eve, we hit our target, we doubled the speed of the booster deployment.

“And it is precisely because of this huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight.”

But, with the continued spread of the Omicron variant, he urges people to be careful how they celebrate the dawn of 2022,

Mr Johnson, who has so far refused to introduce any new restrictions to combat the variant, will say: ‘While of course I have to urge everyone to be careful and take a test if you go out and recall the importance of ventilation.

“Follow the rules whether you are in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

“And I want to speak directly to anyone who hasn’t been fully immunized yet.

“People who think the disease can’t hurt them, look at people going to the hospital now, it could be you.

“Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and needless suffering of those who haven’t been recalled, it could be you.

“So make it your New Years resolution, much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal, finding a walk-in center, or making an appointment online.”

“The best is still to come”

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, meanwhile, used his New Years message to say he would use 2022 to outline his vision for building a ‘new Britain’ that ‘works for everyone’.

Sir Keir has said Britain needs leadership to ensure the sacrifices made during the coronavirus pandemic are not in vain.

“I think the best is yet to come for Britain,” said Sir Keir.

“It is – if we make the right choices – together we can seize the future and make it work for every family in every part of Britain.

“This has to be the real legacy of all the sacrifice and pain of the last two years of the pandemic. “

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said in his post that he hopes 2022 will be “the year we finally beat COVID”.

“Through all the ups and downs what stood out to me the most was the remarkable courage, resilience and compassion of the British people,” said Sir Ed.

“Everywhere I go, everyone I meet – you make me proud to be British and optimistic about our future.”

Welsh Prime Minister Mark Drakeford said there would be “better and brighter times ahead”.

He urged people to “come together” and put getting a reminder “top of the list” of their New Year’s resolutions.