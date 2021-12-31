Politics
Chinese Communist Party from Mao Zedong to Xi Jinping
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Communist PartyChina (PKC) has long been the most influential party in the country of the bamboo curtain. It has been over 100 years since this party controlled mainland China which gave birth to various famous leaders of the country.
Recently, the CCP held a closed-door plenary meeting for four days last November. This meeting should pave the way for current Chinese President Xi Jinping to lead the country longer.
The South China Morning Post said that more than 370 members of the CPC Central Committee came to the “super secret” meeting.
Planting the “Roots” of CCP Communism in China
So how did the CCP firmly establish its roots in the Chinese government?
Quote First post, Kung Chang Tang or PCC was formed on July 23, 1921 by political parties and revolutionary movements that year. Some of the Chinese revolutionary figures who were involved in the formation of the CCP were Li Dazhao and Chen Duxiu.
The CCP found its identity in the May 4 Movement in 1919. At that time, radical Western ideologies such as Marxism and anarchism attracted the attention of Chinese intellectuals. When it was founded, the CPC had only 50 members.
However, the party was able to hold its first congress in Shanghai with the help of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
The CCP was led by Mao Zedong from 1935 to 1976, which is the year of Mao’s death, quoted in the Britannica. Under Mao’s leadership, mainland China experienced a civil war between the CCP camp and the nationalist side of the Kuomintang Party, most notably in 1945 and 1949.
The CCP won, and Mao declared the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on October 1, 1949. Since then, the CCP has monopolized Chinese power and has over 90 million members. CFR.
The CCP has succeeded in dominating all organs of state power, and it has also reached almost every corner of Chinese public life. The CCP also controls policy making, overstepping the authority of government departments.
In addition, most of the CCP members are staff from government agencies from the capital Beijing to village offices across China.
Despite the victory of the civil war, Mao had to face various problems while ruling China. One of the most controversial issues was Mao’s Great Leap Forward program in 1958, which planned to change the economic culture of Chinese society from agriculture to modern industry within five years.
Unfortunately, this program was not implemented properly and caused the death of an estimated 20 million people due to the famine from 1959 to 1962. As a result, this program was later withdrawn in 1961.
Part of the failure of this program was that Mao was trying to implement a Soviet Union strategy that was incompatible with Chinese society. This strategic error damaged the land of farmers in China.
Mao also encouraged people to install steel stoves in their gardens. People are under pressure to produce steel in order to reduce imports of this material within a certain quota. As a result, desperate citizens had to crush their useful steel items, such as pots and farm implements.
The failure of this program led to divisions within the top leadership of the party. One camp criticized bureaucratic elements for being too eager to implement their policies. Others see this failure as proof that China must rely on expertise and material incentives to develop its economy.
Although party leaders faced disagreements, Mao managed to hold onto his position and launched the Cultural Revolution in 1966. This revolution aimed to preserve China’s communist values by “purging” the remnants of the capitalist elements and traditional traditions of Chinese society.
Since then, Chinese Communist values have continued to be applied to Chinese successor leaders of Mao, such as Deng Xiaoping and Xi Jinping.
Deng has assumed the responsibility of being the Chinese leader since Mao’s death. He ruled China with market and economic reforms that earned him a reputation as “the architect of modern China.”
Under Deng’s leadership, China began to open up to foreign investment and technology. China also introduces its large workforce to the world market.
The CCP under the leadership of Xi Jinping, read the next page …
Chinese Communism in the Xi Jinping Era
