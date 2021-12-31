Prime Minister Modi accuses previous governments of plundering the state in Uttarakhand: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, December 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crore, including the Rs 5,747 crore Lakhwar hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand. This was his second visit to the poll-related state this month. During his last visit on December 4, Prime Minister Modi unveiled plans worth more than Rs 18,000 crore in Dehradun. Addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally in Haldwani, he announced that he was bringing infrastructure projects worth Rs 2,000 crore to Haldwani as a New Year’s gift. The projects concern the construction of roads, the laying of the sewer system and the installation of streetlights. Defense needs ignored Previous governments plundered Uttarakhand. Despite being a border state, many defense-related needs have been overlooked. Narendra modi Modi accused successive congressional governments in Central and Uttarakhand of dragging their feet for decades on development projects, forcing people to migrate from their villages to the state. “The previous governments of Uttarakhand plundered the state and did nothing for its development,” he said, adding that despite being a border state, there are many defense needs. were ignored. “In addition to connectivity, all aspects of national security were neglected… The soldiers did not have armor, ammunition and weapons essential to give a dignified response to invaders and terrorists,” he said. he assures. Regarding the Lakhwar project, the Prime Minister said that it was conceived in 1974 and that it took almost 46 years to see the light of day. “Wasn’t it a sin on the part of those in power before us to delay a project like Lakhwar that is supposed to give you electricity, clean water and irrigate your land. Would you like to forget their sin? Will you get carried away by their great promises? He asked an enthusiastic crowd on the grounds of MB Inter College in Haldwani. “Generations of people in villages in Uttarakhand have been forced to leave their homes in the absence of roads and other facilities and to migrate elsewhere,” he said. “While I correct their mistakes, you are teaching them a lesson,” the Prime Minister said. In addition to the Lakhwar project, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for Rs 8,700 crore road projects to “improve connectivity in remote, rural and border areas”. “The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will benefit from better connectivity,” he said. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh satellite center in Udham Singh Nagar, Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh, Aroma Park in Kashipur and Plastic Industrial Park in Sitarganj, as well as initiatives in housing, sanitation and drinking water supply in the state. who will go to the polls early next year. Lakhwar Hydroelectric Project

Rs5,747 crore estimated cost 300 MW

Electricity to be produced 330 million cubic M

Water from its reservoir will provide irrigation and drinking water to U’khand, HP, Haryana, UP, Rajasthan & Delhi

