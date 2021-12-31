Donald Trump Jr jokes that Ghislaine Maxwell could die next week or so despite her father’s multiple trips on Epstein’s plane





Donald Trump Jr made a dark joke on Instagram about convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, even after his father’s name was mentioned several times during his trial.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 1961 – About next week Mr. Trump captioned a photo of Maxwell, in the style of a commemorative image.

Maxwell was convicted on Wednesday of several counts relating to preparing underage girls for abuse by her ex-boyfriend, sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein hanged himself in his jail cell while awaiting trial in 2019, but conspiracy theorists have insisted for years that his death was not suicide.

Many of these theorists believe without evidence that someone murdered Epstein to silence him about his powerful friends who may have participated in his crimes. This seemed to be the crux of Mr. Trump’s attempt at humor, implying that Maxwell would meet a similar fate.

Too early? the former president’s son asked, apparently anticipating tacky accusations. No, it’s never too early for a pedo [sic] or their facilitators.

In his post, Mr Trump failed to mention that his father was friends with Epstein and Maxwell and has been pictured several times with the two. During the Maxwells trial, flight logs from Epstein’s private plane showed that Elder Donald Trump was on the plane at least seven times.

The former president has not been charged or charged with wrongdoing. But such a story puts his son in an awkward position to criticize Maxwell, let alone joke about his death or at least others might see it that way.

When Maxwell was first arrested in July 2020, President Trump did not walk away from her.

I just wish him luck, frankly, Mr. Trump said at a White House press conference. I have met her several times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish him good luck, whatever it is.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted of sex trafficking of minors and four other related counts. If the maximum penalty is imposed for each count, it faces up to 65 years in prison.

The Independent has contacted former President Trump and Donald Trump Jr for comment.

