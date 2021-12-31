Prime Minister Imran believes Nawaz will not return until after deal – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted on Thursday that former Prime Minister and Pakistani Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would not return to the country without first reaching a secret deal on the issue .

He [Nawaz Sharif] had also returned to the country from Saudi Arabia [in 2007] under a deal, the prime minister said, speaking to reporters in the halls of parliament.

Asked about reports that Mr Sharif may return to the country soon, Mr Khan said: [Nawaz] had been to Saudi Arabia, we used to hear that he was [either] come today or tomorrow.

In response to a question regarding the speeches of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister said: [A] Shehbaz Sharif’s speech is like his job application.

Insists that his government is not in trouble; The PTI will hold its elections next year

He said his government was managing its affairs well and was under no threat from the opposition. The government is not in trouble, he noted.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Khan chaired a special meeting of the federal cabinet that approved the 2021 Supplementary Finance Bill, which was then presented to the National Assembly by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

In a tweet on the matter, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the cabinet had approved the finance bill and would be tabled in the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Khan also chaired a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insafs Parliamentary Party (PTI) in which Mr. Tarin explained the features of the finance bill and answered questions from lawmakers on changes to the budget. the Law on State Banks.

After the meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters that it is the right of parliamentarians to read the legislation about to be tabled in parliament.

In response to a question, he said Parliament has the power to amend any law by simple majority, if necessary, to eliminate any loopholes.

The meeting of the parliamentary party PTI was attended by members of the cabinet as well as other members of parliament.

Party elections

The prime minister also chaired a meeting of the PTI’s Central Executive Committee (CEC), which decided the party would hold elections in 2022 under its slightly amended 2015 constitution.

The Information Minister told Dawn that the meeting declared the recently formed 21-member committee for formulating the party constitution to be the party’s CEC.

He said the party would make slight changes to its 2015 constitution, after which elections would be held.

Mr Khan had dissolved the party’s organizational structure after his recent defeat in the first phase of local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also formed the 21-member committee to amend the party constitution.

Posted in Dawn, December 31, 2021

