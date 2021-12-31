PM Modi inaugurates 23 projects worth 17,500 cr in Uttarakhand, linked to polls

HALDWANI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for twenty-three development projects worth 17,500 crores in Haldwani, Uttarakhand.

The move precedes the crucial Assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand early next year.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a statement in which it mentioned that these projects include road, housing, irrigation, health infrastructure, industry, sanitation, drinking water supply.

At the event, the Prime Minister also announced a 2,000 crore program for the development of state infrastructure.

The PM will inaugurate six projects which include numerous road widening projects, a hydroelectric project in Pithoragarh and Nainital wastewater improvement projects.

The cumulative cost of these projects would exceed 3,400 crore, the statement said.

The Prime Minister lays the foundation stone for the Lakhwar Multipurpose Project which will be built at a cost of approximately 5,750 crores.

The Prime Minister at the event said in his speech that no previous government has spent as much money on Uttarakhand projects as this twin-engine government. “

The projects inaugurated today include four lanes of 85 kilometers of Moradabad-Kashipur road to be constructed at a cost of more than 4000 crores; two lanes of the 22 kilometer section of the Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and the 18 kilometer section from Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of an 8-kilometer-long Khatima bypass at Udham Singh Nagar; construction of the national four-lane highway (NH109D) under construction at a cost of over 175 crore.

These road projects will improve the connectivity of the Garhwal, Kumaon and Terai region as well as the connectivity between Uttarakhand and Nepal. Improved connectivity will also benefit the industrial areas of Rudrapur and Lalkuan in addition to improving accessibility to Jim Corbett National Park.

The Prime Minister at the public rally after the inauguration event said, “We have focused on various development projects for Uttarakhand to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. When I say it’s the decade of Uttarakhand, there are reasons behind it. I think the ability of the people here will make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. Modern infrastructure projects like the Char Dham project, new rail lines will help achieve this. “

In addition, the foundation stones for several statewide road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna are also being laid by the Prime Minister.

The projects include the laying of 133 rural roads with a total length of 1157 kilometers and the construction of 151 bridges at a cost of approximately.

The road projects also include a widening of the 99 kilometer Nagina to Kashipur road (NH-74) to be constructed at a cost of more than 2,500 crore and road widening projects on three sections of the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh Strategic Road (NH 125) constructed as part of an all-weather road project at a cost of over 780 crore.

The three sections go from Chyurani to Ancholi (32 kilometers), from Bilkhet to Champawat (29 kilometers) and from Tilon to Chyurani (28 kilometers).

To expand the state’s medical infrastructure, the Prime Minister is laying the foundation stone for the AIIMS Rishikesh Satellite Center in Udham Singh Nagar District and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College in Pithoragarh.

