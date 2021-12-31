Expert: CCP Prepares To Survive Economic Crisis

Professor Zhang Tianliang, commentator on the current political analysis, believes that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is preparing for an inevitable economic downfall.

Speaking on “dawn hour” [Political Theory World] program, Zhang felt that the signs are obvious judging by the current events unfolding in China.

Mass layoffs: a clear sign of an economic crisis

Conversations between workers towards the end of the year also changed. In previous years, the year-end bonus was the main topic of discussion. Now, most are worried about whether they will be the next to be suddenly fired.

China’s internet giants are getting rid of their employees one by one, from China’s Netflix iQiyia platform to Kuaishoua’s short video platform and fashion e-commerce site Mogujiea.

Mogujie was listed in late 2018. At that time, its market value was around $ 1.5 billion. Currently, it is reported that he is planning to lay off 30% of his staff, and this is not his first round of full-scale layoffs. For example, a 14% layoff was carried out last April when 140 people were made redundant.

While companies are laying off most of their workforce, it should be noted that they were also not looking for new employees and would move forward with a limited workforce.

Professor Zhang mocked Chinese President Xi Jinping for his economic strategies, citing a recent event in which Wei Ya, the country’s top live streamer, was targeted for tax evasion. As a result, she was fined over $ 240 million and all of her social media accounts were shut down, along with her online e-commerce career.

According to Zhang, the sanctions imposed by the CCP on Wei lacked common sense, which showed that China’s economic future was bleak.

He said, “Without sales, costs cannot be recovered, there is no way to recur if costs are not recovered, and there will be no jobs without production. “

As an influencer, Wei Ya can sell hundreds of units of a product in seconds, spreading herself.

Zhang added, “After Xi Jinping defeated an industry [real estate] suddenly, where is the new point of economic growth? E-commerce has also been broken, education and training has also been broken, and many have been broken. Now, Xi Jinping may have returned to the old, most primitive path.

Investment in infrastructure

The real estate sector, China’s economic mainstay, is sending massive waves of aftershocks as it is declining. Among those who experience it, local governments affect their ability to manage their debts.

Zhang clarified, “China’s debt is already very problematic. This $ 1.46 trillion ($ 230 million) is allowed to increase local debt. In the past, many local government debts were secured by real estate. Now that real estate is not good enough, local government debt can no longer be repaid.

The Xinhua News Agency reported that the CCP was seeking to launch new infrastructure projects, allowing local governments to increase the debt limit by $ 230 million.

Xinhua News Agency said the investment will become a key driver of investment growth and provide strong support for macroeconomic market stabilization.

But Zhang was less optimistic that expanding investment would improve the economy. He believed that Xi Jinping was only applying this method because it would be statistically better for the economy before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In reality, there might be little to look forward to.

Ning Jizhe, director of China’s National Bureau of Statistics, said in a statement two days ago that real estate is a mainstay industry, which means that he knows that the development of some high-end sectors, such as new energies, chips, electric vehicles, etc., are no longer available.

Zhang noted that the CCP itself doesn’t have a lot of money even as the central bank cut a benchmark rate for the first time because real estate giants like Evegrande are running out of money. silver. This is reflected in the news regarding pay cuts for teachers and civil servants in many places.

Store food

Zhang pointed out that the CCP imported and stored food in large quantities.

The amount of food the CCP imports in one year is $ 98.1 billion, 4.6 times more than ten years ago. China buys soybeans, corn and wheat from the United States and Brazil. Over the past five years, these imports have increased from 2 to 12 times; beef, pork, milk, dairy products, fruit and more also increased two to five times.

The US Department of Agriculture said China now stores 69% of the world’s corn reserves, 60% of international rice reserves are in China and 51% of wheat reserves are in China. China has also started importing large amounts of grains in recent years.

Zhang gave two scenarios as to why the CCP does this.

First, it is bracing for a global food crisis, which could stem from the COVID-19 pandemic, which had already triggered shipping bottlenecks and currency devaluation around the world.

Second, it stabilizes society when China faces sanctions from other governments.

Zhang believed China was ready to do what Iraq did after the Gulf War in the face of international economic sanctions.

He said, “At that time Iraq implemented the oil-for-food program. After hitting Kuwait, the international community imposed an economic blockade on it, but people did not starve to death. Oil-for-food programs have enabled Iraq to export limited quantities of oil in exchange for certain foods. At that time, Iraqi food was rationed by the government. Every month, the government distributes three things, like noodles, cooking oil, and eggs (or salt), to keep people from starving to death.