Anti-vaxxers castigate Donald Trump for pro-vax comments





Former US President Donald Trump’s recent comments about COVID-19 vaccine safety and a major achievement of his presidency have shocked anti-vaccine extremes, including many of his staunch supporters.

After months of a low profile on vaccines and no photos of himself getting the shot, Trump told former Fox News host Bill OReilly on December 19 at an event in Dallas that he received the reminder that elicited boos from the public.

In an interview with right-wing expert Candace Owens published two days later, Trump hit back when Owens suggested the shots were unsafe.

Oh no, the vaccine is working, interrupted Trump Owens, who said she was not vaccinated.

Those who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine.

While in both cases Trump has emphasized that he is against Democratic President Joe Bidens’ vaccine mandates, his comments have drawn rare criticism from anti-vaccine activists and some supporters.

The controversy highlights the balance that Trump could face in a possible 2024 presidential race: he will need to energize his base, for many of them opposition to vaccines has become a rallying cry, without pushing back moderate commuters.

Conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones told his talk show that by touting the vaccine, Trump was either completely ignorant or one of the most evil men who ever lived.

He said it was time to quit Trump and also threatened to throw all the dirt on the former president.

Radio host Wayne Allyn Root, a staunch Trump supporter, said the former president was right about everything but vaccines, and needed intervention.

In a statement to Reuters, Root stressed that he would still be a Trump supporter and that by intervention he was simply meant to get a chance to convince Trump to change his message.

A spokesperson told Reuters that Trump supports his administration’s considerable contributions to end this pandemic.

There was no immediate response to requests for comment from representatives of Jones or Owens.

On right-wing social media groups, some Trump voters have argued that he is acting strategically to keep hostile media at bay.

Others, however, professed dismay.

I can’t stand it anymore, said Daniel McLean, 42, who works in the Oregon cannabis industry, in an interview.

McLean said he was gradually disappointed with what he sees as Trump’s membership in the political establishment. The pro-vaccine comments were a tipping point, added McLean, who said he had not been vaccinated and repeated debunked theories about thousands of people dying from gunfire.

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents make up 60 percent of unvaccinated American adults, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

That makes Trump’s comments all the more surprising, said Republican Martin Hyde, who is running as a challenger to Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan in the 2022 election.

I don’t think that’s a message that will resonate with the base, Hyde told Reuters.

Trump continues to have an almost iron grip on Republican voters.

Candidates in the 2022 midterm elections are vying for his approvals; he is clearly the big favorite in the 2024 presidential race; and he’s gearing up to launch a social media site that has reportedly struck deals to raise around $ 1 billion (AU $ 1.4 billion).

There is no poll yet to determine whether comments about Trump’s vaccine have damaged his reputation with the grassroots.

