Prime Minister Modi postpones visit to UAE after Omicron skyrocket





Following a sudden spike in Omicron cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi postponed his visit to Abu Dhabi and Dubai to next week, as India and the United Arab Emirates were due to announce a limited free trade agreement. Mr Modi was due to travel to Abu Dhabi for official meetings and then travel to the Dubai Expo to visit the India pavilion on January 6. Diplomatic sources said the visit was postponed to a later date, but not canceled. The highlight of the Prime Minister’s visit to the United Arab Emirates was reportedly the signing of a partial FTA after the launch of formal talks in September between Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. An industry source said a limited or early harvest deal not including investments and services had been finalized according to plan, by the end of December. For now, only produce from both sides is to be covered by the early harvest agreement between India and the United Arab Emirates, the sources said. Trade representatives from both sides would continue to work towards a broader Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) that would include more investment protection measures as well as special facilities for Indian labor and expatriates. by March 2022, the source added. The United Arab Emirates is India’s third largest trading partner after the United States and China. If the CEPA is signed, it would mark the first Indian FTA in the region, after India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) abandoned FTA negotiations in 2008, and the first of five trade deals that the Modi government is currently negotiating, notably with Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Israel, etc. Civil aviation officials worked separately on an updated bilateral air services agreement that would allow more flights from more airports between India and the United Arab Emirates, but failed to conclude the talks so far. West Asian Quad Besides bilateral talks with the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also due to discuss multilateral cooperation in a number of areas. These include the India-Israel-UAE-US quadrilateral economic partnership that was announced during Foreign Minister S. Jaishankars’ visit to Israel in October, as well as coordination at the Security Council of the United States. UN, where the United Arab Emirates will begin their non-permanent mandate on January 1. Mr Jaishankar, who has made two visits to the UAE in the past two months, was due in January for the first in-person meeting of the newly announced Quad. The postponement of the Prime Minister’s visit is the latest in a series of overseas tours that were canceled last year due to the COVID pandemic, although Mr. Modi was able to travel to Bangladesh, in Italy and the United Kingdom in 2021. With the increase in the number of cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the government has also introduced new travel requirements, which could also affect inbound travel. In particular, they will cast a cloud over the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit which will be inaugurated by Mr. Modi on January 10, at which a number of foreign dignitaries, including governors and heads of federal districts in Russia’s Far East, are expected to attend. participate, as well as local representatives. Representatives of the embassy of around twenty partner countries. While an MEA official said there has been no change to the program so far, given the sharp rise in COVID cases, the program may be open for review.

