Innovation needed to support Indonesian halal products: VP





Vice President Maruf Amin stressed the need for continuous innovation to support the halal industry in Indonesia. I think there has to be a combination of halal insurance and innovation. We don’t just need halal insurance or innovation. We need both, he said during a working visit to PT Paragon Technology and Innovation in the Jatake Industrial Zone. Amin paid the visit to review the implementation of halal practices at PT Paragon, which manufactures halal cosmetics under the Wardah, Make Over, Emina, Kahf, Putri and LABORE brands. In addition to producing popular cosmetics, the company also won an award at the 2021 Indonesia Halal Industry Award (IHYA). I see (this company as a very large company) and I think it is not only a research-based company, but also a market-based company, noted the vice-president. He said he witnessed the company’s journey from 1999 when it was still a cottage industry. After 22 years they have grown into a big company and I think this (success) is due to halal insurance and innovation, he added. Currently, we observe several countries with extremely hot and cold temperatures, which allows the marketing of products, including in developed countries. We hope there will be research products, said the vice president. The government is currently working to open up exports to non-traditional countries, he said. Currently, 27 countries are not export targets. Paragon needs to expand its market into non-traditional markets, not just Malaysia, ASEAN and the Middle East. We hope that Indonesia will become the largest producer of halal products, thus enabling employment, he said. Previously, President Joko Widodo said that he wants Indonesia to become the center of the global halal industry by 2024, especially since the global market for halal products has great potential. According to the State of the World Islamic Economy 2020-2021 report, the spending of the world’s Muslim citizens on food, fashion, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and leisure in the tourism sector has reached more than $ 2 trillion. . According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, Indonesian exports of halal products reached US $ 6 billion, making it the 21st in terms of exports of halal products in the world. Meanwhile, Indonesian exports of halal fashion products reached US $ 4.1 billion. It now ranks in the top 13 of the world market in terms of halal fashion exports. ANTARA news

