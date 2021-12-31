Great Takeaway 2021Art of Implementation, The Narendra Modi Way

As 2021 draws to a close, there is no shortage of end-of-year retrospectives on India. While there are many ways to look at the year, the one unmistakable imprint India has left in 2021 is its ability to implement on a scale of over 1 billion. Even as a global pandemic raged, India was able to carry out the world’s largest vaccination campaign in a country as geographically and culturally diverse as India. As of December 30, 2021, India had administered a total of 1.44 billion doses of COVID vaccine with more than 70% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

But vaccination was not the only implementation India has successfully implemented. The year 2021 saw India undertake many innovative economic reforms, such as FDI; delivery of cash and valuable aid to over 800 million people; jumpstart the economy to become the world’s fastest growing large economy and become a hub of the world’s startups with 42 unicorns emerging this year alone.

So how is India able to master this art of implementation? Credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who, since taking office in 2014, has fine-tuned this world-class delivery mechanism that is now part of the culture.

But how was Modi able to transform India’s image from a recognized laggard in implementation to one who sets global standards?

There are 10 tools or applications in modern parlance that Modi has perfected in 20 years of governance 12.5 years as Chief Minister and 7.5 years as Prime Minister that help him achieve the miracle of Implementation.

What are the 10 apps that help Modi in the art of implementation?

First, Jan Bhagidari or participatory governance. Think of Janta Curfew before the announcement of the first lockdown at the start of the pandemic. No warrant, no coercion and yet the whole country has come together to observe voluntary containment. This form of participatory governance has been Modi’s trademark since his days in Gujarat. From Shala Pravesh to Kanya Kelavani and from Jal Shakti to Krishi Mahotsav. The same model has been in vogue nationwide since 2014. When government decisions have been made in consultation with the people, the same people also develop an interest in implementing those decisions. Simple enough concept? And yet, observe the transformative change it brought about in India after 2014 and especially in 2021.

Second, the mindset on the other side of the table. An illustrative example of how this works is best understood from Modis’ early days as Chief Minister. No officer was able to complete the widow’s pension forms that they themselves had designed to receive the benefits of the scheme. This form was changed after Modi demonstrated the futility of ignoring the views or needs of those across the table. This lesson has since remained with Modi. Because the schemes are now designed not to exclude or only to make the official file perfect, but to allow people to avail themselves of them hassle-free, the implementation of the same scheme is obviously improving on several scales.

Third, policy coherence. Modis beliefs in steel and governance are not transitory or electorally dependent but have a consistency about them that lasts a lifetime. Compare Modis’ love for soldiers or his temple visits to the fleeting nature of some other high profile politicians who also engage in activities such as tactical ploys just before the election. Modis’ consistency is conveyed to people with the message that if he talks about a policy or plan it is a deeply held belief and not for his personal benefit but for the greater benefit of society and therefore the participation of the implementation mechanisms is all the greater. It is this consistency that makes Swachh Bharat a mass movement and therefore a success.

Fourth, Can Do Spirit. Just as young people have this spirit of initiative in the face of all the challenges they face, so too is Modi. The enormity of the challenge does not discourage him, he rather reveled in it. The greater the challenge, the greater his enthusiasm to meet it. This energy is contagious and is transmitted. After all, who wouldn’t want their ambitions to be high, to rival the best in the world? Think of the hallway of Kashi Vishwanath. Or vaccinate the adult population of India against COVID-19. Or facilitate the construction of the temple at the birthplace of Shri Rams. Or reach every home with electricity, LPG hook-up and tap water supply. Or banking for every person in the country. Or make India the world’s largest digital payments ecosystem. Each of them as intimidating as the other. Yet everything is done with the mind can do.

Fifth, the use of technology. Corruption was an endemic problem in the transfer of government benefits. Taxation was a problem for the honest taxpayer. Real-time immunization monitoring would be an impossible task in a country of our size. All seemingly insurmountable problems for an India that was before 2014. Not anymore. Everything is solved. Through the use of technology that allows the implementation of ambitious goals that have far-reaching results.

Sixth, get down to earth. An important facet of implementation is having a real-time feedback loop that can help refine policy based on information that can only come from the field. Such a loop, even if it exists, will only work if policymakers have their feet on the ground. Think about the modifications to Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Or the constant calibration of policy in the weeks immediately following demonetization. Or how Jan Dhan account holders were encouraged to start trading and now have deposits over 1.5 lakh crore. This experience of a down-to-earth approach also builds confidence among people for the next round of political work, as they know leaders are listening in real time and calibrating action in real time.

Seventh, civilizationally rooted. For Modis ‘critics, this facet may confuse them, but one of the reasons for Modis’ success is his civilizational ethics. Modi celebrates India without question or hesitation, thus sending the message that he also celebrates every Indian.

Modis’ inspirational heroes, the quotes he uses, the anecdotes he gives, the stories he tells are all Indian in nature, unlike previous prime ministers or most other politicians. Every day he connects more and more with Indians who have the same ethics as him. Take the example of democracy. Before Modi, even Indians had internalized that democracy is a Western construct. It was Modi who brought our glorious traditions from the Licchavi republics in the days of British Columbia to the listing of the 8th century Tamil Nadu Uttaramerur in the works of Basavanna, all before the West even begins to think in terms of any form of representative government. Because Modi celebrates India and all of his accomplishments, from startups to sports and from science to medicine, the vast majority of Indians align with him to make us succeed even more.

Eighth, understanding economic incentives. Before Modi, central governments, especially at the prime minister’s level, focused almost exclusively on macroeconomics. Tax policy, exports-imports, budget deficits, industrial policy, etc. were all they thought were good enough for their purpose. Microeconomics was below them. Modi changed this dynamic.

The microeconomics is now as important a political front as the macro, as Modi realizes that the two are linked and that as a nation we cannot be successful without having both righteous. The incentive structure that interventions at the micro level create helps to ensure that Modi is also successful in implementing macro policy. Modi is the same man who brings clean tap water to every house. Modi is the same man who reforms FDI policy. The success of the first also helps the second to be successful.

Ninth, more than second best frame of mind. With Modi at the helm, and in just over seven years, the young Indian generation is no longer playing just for the certificate of participation, but wanting a place on the podium.

In India in 2021, we wouldn’t have been content to wait for the world to give us vaccines at their own pace as has happened in the past and decades behind schedule. India now wanted Made in India vaccines at the same time as everyone else in the world had them. And India has succeeded with not one but two of these vaccines.

This mindset of wanting a place on the podium is supported by the delivery of the world’s largest financial inclusion program to the world’s largest health insurance plan. A country that begins to believe in its ability to stand on the podium is also developing the means and the mindset to make sure that happens.

The tenth and most important is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The fundamental difference between Modi and the Old Regime and the Nehruvian consensus that animated it is Sabka Saath’s motto, Sabka Vikas.

Previously, it was about delivering, when needed, for a particular segment, group, region or caste. There was even a government that believed it was serving only minorities, especially the Muslim minority. Compare that with Modi: 44 crore in bank accounts, 144 crore in vaccine doses, 32 crore in Mudra loans, 9 crore in Ujjwala cylinders, 5.5 crore in household tap water connections. Such numbers only occur when the policy is comprehensive and not exclusive.

Modis’ core branding is to deliver to ALL eligible and ask for the large. As this can only happen if ALL are covered, this obviously motivates ALL to help implement this policy.

This fundamental shift in mindset from delivering for groups and subgroups to delivering for ALL is what forms the underlying basis of Modis’ implementation competence. Subsequently, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas further reinforced the political contrast with the Nehruvian idea that existed before 2014.

As India enters 2022, the 75th year of our independence, it bodes well for us as a people that we now have not only the ambition to dream big, but the ability to make those dreams come true. When more than 1.4 billion people develop this combination of ambition and implementation skills, they are poised to become a leading force in the community of nations.

Our journey is still not over. India still has a long way to go. And, the fortune to be led by Prime Minister Modi to achieve the feat. The year 2021 leaves us with a positive experience, despite the challenges, for a repeat of 2022 and beyond.

The writer is CEO of Bluekraft Foundation. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.

