Pakistan to impose new round of austerity measures and investor-friendly reforms to secure IMF bailout funds





As Pakistan plunges into economic crisis, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Islamic populist coalition government Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) have again been forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) led by the United States for emergency financial support. .

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s businesses at World Economic Forum event (Wikipedia)

They do it with great trepidation. IMF assistance is conditional on the government implementing deeply unpopular austerity measures and economic reforms.

There is already mass popular anger over rapidly rising prices, especially for food, and the dire health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to official figures, the pandemic has claimed some 28,900 lives. But that figure is simply not credible, given Pakistan’s dilapidated public health system, teeming slums and serological studies which indicate that well over a third of the population of the country’s major cities have been infected.

Throughout the pandemic, Imran Khan’s government has prioritized protecting big business profits and investor wealth. He only imposed a brief lockdown in the spring of 2020 and, while admitting that millions of jobs were lost, provided only token financial relief in the event of a pandemic, with eligibility limited to the most poor of the poor.

Even before the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate had reached 6.9%, according to the latest government labor force survey, while the proportion of the population living in poverty was rapidly approaching 40%, a prominent figure said. Pakistani economist.

When major opposition parties called for protests in October in an attempt to harness popular anger over the economic crisis, tens of thousands of people gathered in major cities in Pakistan to denounce soaring commodity prices. food and oil and widespread job losses. The past few months have also seen widespread protests and strikes by officials demanding wage increases to offset double-digit inflation, though unions have largely been successful in isolating and containing these struggles.

The government has maneuvered frantically in an attempt to deflect the blame and contain the political fallout of a new round of savage austerity. In recent weeks, Khan has repeatedly delayed seeking parliamentary approval for a mini-budget drafted in accordance with IMF diktats.

Fearing divisions within its own parliamentary coalition and unwilling to give opposition parties a platform from which to position themselves as opponents of IMF-imposed austerity, senior PTI leaders first resisted parliamentary approval for the mini-budget. Instead, he proposed to impose the IMF measures by government decree. However, the IMF has insisted it will only release a billion dollars in desperately needed emergency bailout funds if the mini-budget is approved by parliament.

Pakistan faces a looming current account crisis. Its imports now cost $ 8 billion a month, meaning Pakistan’s central banks’ foreign reserves of $ 18 billion are enough to cover just over two months of imports. Additionally, the Pakistani rupee depreciates rapidly and is the region’s worst performing currency. On Tuesday, it fell to an all-time high of 178.19 rupees per US dollar, bringing its total depreciation against the world’s largest trading currency to 11% in 2021 and more than 30% since Khan took office in August 2018.

Pakistan also has the highest inflation rate in South Asia, with prices rising 11.5% year-over-year in November.

In 2019, the PTI government negotiated a $ 6 billion IMF loan and received nearly $ 1.5 billion in two installments that year, in return for a commitment to implement what the Financial London-based Times called the IMF’s toughest bailout yet. This included drastic cuts in social spending and price subsidies, as well as a massive privatization program.

After the outbreak of the pandemic, the PTI government asked the IMF to relax the terms of the bailout program, but it refused. As the IMF gave Islamabad access to a special COVID assistance program, further dispersal of funds from the $ 6 billion loan was stalled for nearly two years as an increasingly unpopular government sought to avoid further fueling the socio-political crisis. .

However, Pakistan’s increasingly dire economic straits give it no choice. Further aid, whether in the form of new loans or the restructuring of existing debts, from China and Saudi Arabia is not available (or, in the case of Saudi Arabia, at least conditional obtaining IMF support), and the government called for high interest rates. loans from foreign commercial banks. Total foreign debt almost doubled under the Khans government and now stands at over $ 85 billion.

Under the mini-budget, which was formally approved by the Khans cabinet yesterday, exemptions from the 17% national sales tax on essential food and pharmaceuticals will be removed, development spending will be cut by 22% and price subsidies, especially in the energy sector. sector, will be slashed. This last measure will lead to a sharp increase in the price of gasoline, other petroleum products and heating. In total, the combination of tax hikes and subsidy cuts is believed to save the government, which is under pressure on workers, $ 3.4 billion by July 2022, and countless billions more in coming years.

In addition to securing parliamentary approval for the mini-budget, the IMF is insisting that the government pass a second bill, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Self-Reliance Bill. This will drastically reduce the government’s ability to borrow from the country’s central bank. This is a long-standing request from the IMF to reduce spending on subsidies, social protection measures and development projects.

The IMF agreed to conduct a review on January 12 of the government’s progress in meeting its criteria for releasing a $ 1 billion tranche of the existing bailout loan. Unless both bills are passed by then, the government will likely be prevented from accessing the funds.

The PTI, which seized power with false promises of an Islamic welfare state and revolt against corruption and austerity, did an about-face once in power. A few weeks after the formation of the government, he began to implement a series of austerity and privatization measures, which were later extended following negotiations to secure the IMF bailout loan in 2019. This, and its ruinous handling of the pandemic, led to a sharp decline in popular support for the PTI and caused cracks in the government coalition led by the PTI.

Khan intervened on December 21 to prevent a parliamentary vote on the mini-budget bill after his PTI suffered major setbacks in local elections held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on December 19.

The IMF wants parliament to approve the latest round of austerity measures both to make it harder for the government to claim that it lacks political support to implement them, and to provide a veneer of democratic legitimacy for them. impose in the face of popular opposition which he fears could quickly take to the streets.

Critics by opposition parties of the austerity program and IMF reforms are entirely cynical and hypocritical. While in power, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party repeatedly imposed IMF austerity and pro-investor reforms.

Forming the government for the first time in 2018, the PTI strengthened its credentials with the ruling elite by pushing for the privatization of a long list of state-owned enterprises, destroying tens of thousands of jobs and lowering wages.

The PTI government has also widely promoted serving and ex-military officers to major economic positions, with the aim of imposing an overexploitation regime with even more limited workers’ rights. The military itself has long implemented the brutal measures demanded by the IMF whenever it has ruled the country, including under General Pervez Musharraf, who, with unwavering support from the United States, has been the country’s dictator-president from 1999 to 2008.

Washington has frequently used IMF bailouts to intimidate Pakistan and bring it closer to its geopolitical agenda. The current negotiations are taking place under conditions of heightened tension between Washington and Islamabad. Much of America’s political and military establishment holds Pakistan responsible for the debacle of the two-decade American occupation of Afghanistan. But the greatest source of tension is the increasingly close partnership Islamabad has forged with Beijing, in response to Washington’s promotion and arming of India, its main strategic rival.

