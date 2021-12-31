Jokowi’s government democratic climate has not matched SBY era

Suara.com – The Democratic Party delivered a number of critical notes to the government before 2024.

Joko Widodo’s government should improve the democratic climate as achieved by the then government of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

In the Democratic Party’s year-end reflection presented by the head of the Democratic Party’s Strategic Communications Agency, Herzaky Mahendra Putra, it was stated that the Democratic Party is optimistic about the government’s ability to achieve this.

“As long as there are good intentions and serious effort,” Herzaky said in an article by a Suara.com reporter, Friday 12/31/2021).

Herzaky said the bad climate of democracy is marked by the presence of people who are increasingly afraid of different political views in public.

Polls, according to Herzaky, have proven a lot that people who hold different opinions or criticize government policies end up criminalizing, doxing and even having their social media accounts hacked.

Second, Herzaky believes that Indonesian democracy is retreating and is at its lowest point in the past fourteen years, even in the category of imperfect democracies, according to several credible international institutions.

“From The Economist Intelligent Unit, then Freedom House, the global democracy watchdog founded by Eleanor Roosevelt, to the University of Australia,” Herzaky said.

The third indicator of a poor democratic climate, Herzaky said, is the trend in the Indonesian government’s transparency and accountability performance, according to Transparency International, the Joko Widodo administration has now fallen and only increased by one point compared to the first year in office.

“In the ten years of SBY administration (2004-2014), it has managed to increase by 12 points,” he said.

Democratic Party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono said Herzaky. So far, he has often reminded the government of the importance of maintaining a democratic climate.

“Democracy should not be run at random, especially by breaking the logic of ‘common sense’. Whoever dares to hurt the sense of truth, justice and humanity, the people will rise up and unite against it. This is the formula for a healthy democracy, ”he said.

Appreciated

After the State and RAPBN 2022 speech delivered by President Joko Widodo at the MPR RI annual session and the DPR and DPD RI joint session in 2021, DPR member Rachel Maryam expressed her appreciation, including for its commitment to building a climate.

Rachel is hopeful that the president’s state speech can be applied in the life of the nation and not just a narrative.

“So that in the future it is no longer necessary to put pressure on anyone who wishes to transmit criticisms and comments to the government. Everyone is free to express their criticisms and suggestions through writings, songs, jokes, murals etc, it’s not important to be lawless, ”Rachel said in the Antara report.

Rachel also appreciated the six main thrusts of the RAPBN 2022 speech given by the President. For example, one of the points indicated that the government will continue its efforts to control COVID-19 while prioritizing the health sector.

He hoped that what had been conveyed by President Jokowi’s speech was in fact achieved in practice.

“I at RMR will support and encourage this primary goal to work,” Rachel said.

During the MPR’s annual session, President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for all the children of the nation who have become active citizens and continue to participate in building a democratic culture.

The president realizes that there are many criticisms against the government, especially on issues that the government has not been able to resolve.

“Constructive criticism is very important, and we are always responsible for assuming our responsibilities, as the people expect,” President Jokowi said.

The president also said constructive criticism is important and the government will respond to it by fulfilling its responsibilities as the people expect.

PKS Highlights President’s Promise

In an end-of-year note, Bukhori Yusuf, a DPR member of the PKS faction, estimated that a number of promises made by Jokowi during the second leadership term had not been fulfilled until 2021.

First of all, the promise to build a fine cabinet. This promise was made before the 2014 election.

Bukhori gave an example of the publication of Presidential Regulation number 110 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs which regulates the post of Deputy Minister of Social Affairs.

According to Bukhori, apart from fattening the posture of the cabinet, the position of the vice-minister is not yet urgent.

Social Affairs Minister Tri Rismahari, Bukhori said, once said that the post of deputy minister in the Social Affairs Ministry was not his desire, but the authority of the president.

“As a result, the position of the Deputy Minister deserves to be called into question, because beyond having an impact on budgetary waste at a time when the State budget is in a critical state, this position further shows that President Jokowi is increasingly distancing himself from what he promised in 2014, namely to form a lean cabinet, ”Bukhori said in the Suara.com journalist’s report.

Second, President Jokowi’s commitment to rooting out corruption is still viewed as weak.

The impeachment of two Indonesian cabinet ministers Maju for being embroiled in corruption in 2021, Bukhori said, dealt a severe blow to Jokowi’s anti-corruption promises.

“The case of welfare corruption and fried rice bribes during a pandemic may be a dark story that was inscribed by the regime in the kaleidoscope of 2021. It’s hard for the public to forget this shameful and hurtful event, “he said.

Third, promise not to add new debt. This promise was conveyed during his presidential candidacy in 2014.

According to Bukhori’s assessment, entering President Jokowi’s second period of leadership, the state debt is even more alarming.

“The government’s flagship project that has an impact on increasing the state’s debt burden is contrary to the promises made by the president. The desire to leave a legacy of development must not create a new burden for populations and future generations because of the rising heaps of debt, ”he said.

In the summary report of the 2021 audit results, BPK warned of a surge in public debt which, until the end of 2020, reached Rs 6,074.56 billion.

The BPK estimates that the government’s debt vulnerability has exceeded the limit recommended by the IMF given that the government’s debt-to-income ratio is above the reasonable threshold, which is 46.7%. In fact, the ideal is 30 percent. [rangkuman laporan Suara.com]