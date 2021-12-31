Prime Minister Imran disturbed by failure to implement legal reforms, says IHC – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is concerned about the lack of effective implementation of legal reforms over the past three years, the country’s leading lawyer revealed on Thursday before the High Court in Islamabad.

Attorney General (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan appeared before the IHC during the hearing of petitions relating to land disputes between citizens and government entities dealing with real estate projects and non-enforcement of the police order of 2002.

When IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah pointed out the government’s inability to control the ground mafia, AGP Khan expressed his powerlessness to curb the mafia.

The attorney general said the government launched a crackdown on the oil, sugar and chicken mafias, but to no avail. When the government challenges a powerful segment of society for any illegality, it begins to threaten to overthrow it, he said, adding that the government strives to bring relief to the common man and is serious in His efforts.

Judge Minallah questioned the Home Secretary on government entities’ real estate projects. When you go to the highway, there is a huge billboard of the Supreme Court Employee Housing Co-operative Society, he said, noting that the Interior Ministry also manages the housing company. lodging.

Islamabad deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqat said it was a cooperative company run by Interior Ministry employees and the secretary had no connection with this real estate project.

Judge Minallah snubbed it and said it was a blatant example of a conflict of interest. If the secretary had no connection with this housing company, why did he not issue a public notice or prosecute those who use the ministry’s name without authorization, he wondered.

The IHC Chief Justice appointed the Intelligence Bureau, the Federal Investigation Agency, the Home Office and many other operators in the real estate business and said they, in collusion with the police, encroached on public land and the affected landowner ran from one pillar to another. get compensation.

Judge Minallah questioned Islamabad Inspector General Ahsan Younas about the implementation of the police order and lamented that the ill-trained officer did not know how to investigate the crimes.

The court ordered the interior secretary, deputy commissioner and inspector general of Islamabad to submit reports on the enforcement of the police order and the encroachment of housing companies on private land and adjourned the hearing for four weeks.

Posted in Dawn, December 31, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1666753 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos