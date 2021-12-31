President Jokowi, this PKS politician claims three broken promises

RADARPAPUA.ID-President Joko Widodo has been in power for almost 10 years, but apparently there are three broken promises.

PKS politician Bukhori Yusuf said there was a need to assess the performance of President Joko Widodo’s government in the 7 years as head of Indonesia or since 2014.

Bukhori Yusuf notably highlighted several promises made by President Jokowi which, according to him, were still far from being fulfilled during the two terms of his government.

First, RPD RI Commission VIII member demanded Jokowi’s promise of a thin cabinet structure in the 2014 presidential election.

Bukhori then juxtaposed this promise with the publication of Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No.110 of 2021 regarding the Ministry of Social Affairs, in which the Presidential Regulation regulates the post of Deputy Minister of Social Affairs.

This member of the DPR said that apart from fattening the posture of the cabinet, the post of deputy minister was not considered urgent.

Moreover, in his recent statement, Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini admitted that the post of deputy minister in his agency was not based on his will, but on the authority of the president.

Ms. Risma was fairly responsive and mastered all issues at the Ministry of Social Affairs. “On the other hand, the authority of the deputy minister is also limited because it is impossible to make strategic decisions with the DPR,” said this member of the DPR RI.