Women’s rights group Pak condemns Imran’s “misogynistic and racist” remarks

New Delhi, December 30 (SocialNews.XYZ) The Womens Action Forum (WAF), one of the oldest women’s rights groups in Pakistan, has condemned Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments on women, human rights humans and Pashtun culture at the Organization of Islamic Organizations. Cooperation Summit (OIC) earlier this month, Friday Times reported.

In a press release issued on Thursday, WAF wrote: “The Prime Minister continues to abuse his public office to express his regressive, misogynistic and racist personal views on women, the Pakhtuns as an ethnic group, culture and human rights fundamentals. “

“WAF is seriously concerned about escalation of gender-based violence [gender based violence] incidents and attacks against young girls and women, “the statement added, while denouncing” the Prime Minister’s “flagrant friendly overtures towards the de facto administration of the Afghan Taliban”.

Speaking at the OIC summit held in Islamabad, Imran Khan commented on Afghan and Pashtun cultural norms while trying to sound the alarm on the situation in Afghanistan.

“The idea that every society has of women’s rights and human rights is different,” he said, adding: “When we talk about human rights and women’s rights, we have to be very sensitive about it. [cultural norms]. “

He gave an example of girls’ education, a growing concern in Afghanistan, saying that “if we are not sensitive to the cultural norms of these people [Pakhtuns], even with stipends, they will not send girls to school. “

The WAF called on the prime minister to issue a public apology, “addressed to all women, girls and Pakhtuns in Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

Source: IANS

