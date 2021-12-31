Boris Johnson calls on five million unstung Brits to get vaccinated at New Years Eve address

BORIS Johnson called on Covid jab refusniks to make a New Year’s resolution to get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister sent a stern message to the five million Britons who have yet to receive life-saving treatment, warning them to avoid the miserable and needless suffering of the disease.

Mr Johnson joked that the jab was much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal.

He pleaded in his New Year’s speech: I want to speak directly to anyone who has not yet been fully immunized.

People who think that the disease can’t hurt them, look at the people who go to the hospital now. It could be you.

Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and unnecessary suffering of those who did not receive their recall. It could be you.

So make it your New Year’s resolution. Find a drop-in center or book an appointment online. Get that shot and do something that will make 2022 a good year for all of us.

But Mr Johnson was in an optimistic mood as he insisted that nations’ fight against the virus is incomparably better than last year.

He praised the booming UK economy which is the fastest growing in the G7, which he attributed to the incredible deployment and the public spirit to get stung.

The Prime Minister said: And there is a reason, a compelling reason, why the UK has been able to keep the economy and society the most open of all major European economies.

This is because the British have responded heroically, willingly and in almost unbelievable numbers to the call for vaccination.

And it is precisely because of this huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight.

But as the nation counts down to 2022, he reminded revelers to responsibly celebrate and follow local rules in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

His message came as Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that every eligible adult in England has been offered a third injection of Covid, fulfilling the promise Mr Johnson made earlier this month.

Since then, the NHS has performed more than eight million follow-up jabs in just over two weeks.

That means seven out of ten eligible adults, 28.1 million, have had their booster in England.

Mr Javid said: I am delighted to confirm that we have achieved our goal.

And yesterday, it emerged that nine out of ten eligible Britons had had at least one stroke of Covid, with demand for first doses increasing by almost 50% in recent weeks.

About 51.7 million initial shots were administered to those over 12 in the UK.

But Mr Javid admitted he may be forced to ration rapid tests to fight a shortage as millions order the DIY kits.

Wales stepped in and loaned England four million to meet the rising demand over the holiday season.

Mr Javid told MPs in a letter: We expect to have to restrict the system at certain times over the next two weeks to manage supply during each day.

We are constantly examining how the system is performing and how to maximize its response to demand.

He revealed that the government was increasing orders to nearly $ 300 million.

The British Medical Association and the Royal College of Nursing have said healthcare workers should go first for rapid tests in order to resolve staffing issues.

The statement was echoed by Labor shadow health secretary Wes Streeting, who wrote to Mr Javid last night asking him to prioritize PCR, lateral flow testing and masks for key workers. Leading scientists have warned that the shortage of tests is of great concern.

And Professor Martin Marshall, of the Royal College of GPs, said: There seem to be mixed messages here because the Secretary of State said yesterday that there is a global shortage.

But the UK Health Security Agency also tells us there is a local logistics problem.

Tory MP Sir Roger Gale said he was concerned people had started stockpiling rapid tests.

He added: The big message should be: Order only what you need. Government adviser Professor Peter Openshaw warned that the New Year’s Eve parties were the perfect setting to broadcast Omicron.

But the expert from Imperial College London said he did not expect any drastic restrictions, adding: We know the situations in which transmission occurs and luckily I don’t think we face the type of lock that was needed to deal with earlier. part of this year.