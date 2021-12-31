PKS estimates Jokowi will inherit debt over IDR 7 trillion





Jakarta – PKS President Ahmad Syaikhu assess President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will leave a debt of over Rp 7 trillion. Because, according to Syaikhu, in September 2021, the government debt reached Rp 6 trillion. “The government debt in September 2021 reached a very large figure of 6,711 trillion rupees. Economists estimate that Joko Widodo’s government will inherit public debt of up to Rs 10 trillion by the end of 2024. This means that within 10 years of Joko Widodo’s administration, bequeathing state debt additional over $ 7 trillion, “Syaikhu said in his speech on the official PKS YouTube channel on Thursday, 12/30/2021. Syaikhu said the state’s large debt would be borne by the president during the next period. In fact, he felt that with the debt, national development in the coming period would be hampered. “Whichever leader is elected later in 2024, then he will inherit a huge debt burden. The large state debt will be an obstacle to the national development process in the future,” a- he declared. Syaikhu then referred to BPK, which often reminded him that the state’s debt was increasingly vulnerable. It is said that the state’s financial risk will be more vulnerable if the turmoil of the economic crisis occurs. “BPK in its report has repeatedly warned that the state of the state’s debt is very vulnerable as it exceeds all standards set by international financial institutions. The financial risks of our country are increasingly vulnerable s “There is an economic crisis hitting Indonesia. Then the APBN as a tax cushion will become fragile and weak,” he said. In addition, Syaikhu also mentioned that the loss due to the state debt is not only related to fiscal health but also intergenerational justice. The next generation will bear the burden of basic costs and open up debt. “The problem of state debt is not only about fiscal sustainability and health, but also intergenerational justice. The growing state debt, principal and interest will be borne by future generations. question of fiscal injustice, ”he said. “The previous generation that is in debt but pays and carries the burden is the younger generation of the future,” the sheikh said. See also “Jokowi Vs SBY: Who Adds The Most Debt?” “: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva / gbr)

