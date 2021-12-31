The Best Implementation of SPBE, the Minister of Communication and Information: Continue to Improve the Quality of Public Services





JAKARTA (bisnisjakarta.co.id) – The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology received an evaluation with the highest index in the implementation of the e-government system in 2021. The Minister of Communication and Information Johnny G. Plate said the achievement was an effort to accelerate digital transformation, especially in the digital administration industry. The final objective is to improve the quality of public services to the community. This is in line with President Joko Widodo’s directive calling on the government to provide transparent, prompt and efficient public services. One of them is the implementation of SPBE or e-government so that services to the community can run better, he said in central Jakarta on Wednesday (12/29/2021). According to Johnny, in the 2021-2024 Digital Indonesia roadmap, there are four strategic sectors to accelerate digital transformation as directed by President Joko Widodo. The 2021-2024 Digital Indonesia Roadmap provides an explanation of the policy directions, implementation and goals for achieving Indonesia’s digital transformation in four strategic sectors, namely digital infrastructure, digital government, the digital economy and the digital society, he said. The Ministry of Communication and Informatics seeks to comprehensively cover various areas, one of which is the implementation of the SPBE to develop digital governance. Kominfo herself specifically assumes her duties and functions as the chief technology officer of the government, in accordance with the presidential regulations of the SPBE. Kominfo has duties and functions on the development of the National Data Center (Government Cloud), the implementation of SPBE interoperability and the integration of government intranets under the coordination of the Ministry of PAN RB. All this of course within the framework of the convenience and efficiency of public services, said the Minister of Communication and Information. The KemenPAN and RB teams as well as external evaluators verified, validated and evaluated the implementation of the SPBE. In accordance with the decree of the Minister of PAN and RB No. 1503 of 2021 concerning the results of the evaluation of electronic government systems in ministries, institutions and regional governments in 2021, the results of the evaluation for the ministry of Communication and Computer Science are registered with the SPBE index of 3.82 on a scale of 1 to 4, or registered in the very good category. Based on the results of the assessment, apart from the Ministry of Communications and Informatics, there are two ministries, out of 34 ministries, which received the very good SPBE predicate, namely the Ministry of Finance with an index of 3.72 and the Ministry of Law and Man. Rights with an index number of 3.68. PAN Minister and RB Tjahjo Kumolo encouraged the organizers of the electronic system to improve the quality of the SPBE to provide quality and reliable public services. “I encourage the management and all the organizers of the SPBE to improve the quality of the implementation of the SPBE so that they can achieve clean, efficient, transparent and accountable governance,” he said. In addition to ministries, SPBE assessments were also carried out for 25 non-ministerial government institutions, 2 state apparatuses, cabinet secretariats, 6 general secretariats of state institutions, 2 public broadcasters and 20 secretariats of non-structural institutions. . The results of the SPBE assessment also cover 375 city and district governments and 35 provincial governments. *rah

