Culture of delays in important projects changed by us- PM Modi





The hallmark of previous governments was to constantly delay projects of national importance. However, that is no longer the case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after launching development projects worth Rs 17,547 crore at an event in Haldwani on Thursday. While addressing a large public gathering, the Prime Minister focused his speech on the development work and public welfare initiatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Uttarakhand and across the country. Modi referred to the delays in the execution of major projects under previous governments while citing the example of the 300 MW Lakhwar Multipurpose Project which will also provide irrigation and drinking water to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh , Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi, for which the foundation stone was laid during the PM visit on Thursday. He said: The Lakhwar Project was first conceived in 1976 and after being delayed for 46 years, its foundation stone was unveiled today. Besides this project, PM also unveiled the foundation stone of the AIIMS satellite center to be built at Udham Singh Nagar and 15 other projects worth Rs 14,127 crore while inaugurating six projects worth Rs 3,420 crore . Stating that the capabilities of the people will make this decade that of Uttarakhand, the prime minister said that the modern infrastructure being developed in Uttarakhand, the Char Dham road project and new railroads will also ensure this. . He said: From Gangotri to Gangasagar, we are on a mission. With the construction of toilets, better sewage systems and the latest water treatment facilities, the number of drains flowing into the Ganga River is steadily decreasing. He added that previous governments ignored connectivity and various aspects of national security. Our armed forces and our soldiers simply had to wait. Kumaon country will not forget how much previous governments ignored this region despite being a border region. Our government has responded to the demand for a senior military pension and has also strengthened the armed forces by making the latest weapons available. Now our forces no longer have to wait for permission to give an appropriate response to the enemy, Modi said. He also discussed in detail the impact of the projects launched on the occasion. Wearing a Uttarakhandi cap, the Prime Minister also wished the people in the Kumaoni language on New Year’s Eve and the Ghughutiya festival. Earlier, greeting the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the efforts made by Modi in the interest of the nation. He credited the Modi government with effective management during the Covid pandemic, the repeal of section 370, and the clearing of the way for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He explained how the state government was able to solve various problems with the help of the central government. Stating that the government is focused on improving connectivity, he said the dream of mountain trains seen by many generations now seems to be coming true, adding that the Tanakpur-Bageshwar railway project is one such example. Declaring that the untimely disappearance of the late Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat is an irreparable loss for the nation and the State, he recalled that the general had two main objectives: the strengthening of the armed forces and the development of Uttarakhand. He said the state will work to make his dreams come true. Governor Lieutenant General (ret’d) Gurmit Singh, Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, former CM Vijay Bahuguna, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat, MPs and ministers were also present on occasion.

