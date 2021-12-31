10 big and good things to wish for in 2022 and beyond

It is customary to make big and good wishes for a New Year. Against a backdrop of the resurgence of the Covid, Chinese belligerence, economic uncertainties and internal tensions in India, here is my wish-list.

Health: Omicron turns out to be the last hurray for Covid-19, turning the tide of mutations into more benign versions that don’t threaten human life as much as the original virus unleashed from Wuhan. Humans also develop herd immunity and Covid and humans learn to live with each other.

Peace: The Chinese Communist Party realizes that Xi Jinping is a problem for the country rather than for its “great helmsman”. He is deposed in an internal coup and sent to a re-education camp even as the new leadership signs a 50-year non-war treaty with the Republic of China and possible reunification after a referendum. Pakistan decides to become a secular republic and apologizes to the minorities it has tormented for so long. North Korea unites with South Korea after renouncing communism and a family’s dictatorship.

Spirituality: Christianity and Islam end the obsession with conversions and religious imperialism by openly accepting that religion and spirituality are about inner growth and not horizontal expansion of numbers. Islam will now focus on the greater jihad, and not the inferior one who kills and mutilates people and cultures. Hinduism is committed to ending caste discrimination and forms a united caste council to rule on the issues as a stepping stone towards the abolition of discrimination based on birth. varna and teak inequality.

Indian Politics: All political parties agree to abjure violence and rowdy behavior and accept consensus politics as the way forward. Parliament will be a forum for debate where the best ideas will win, and not just those of the executive. In the future, the parties that win power will agree to consult the opposition on all important issues, and the opposition pledges not to disrupt Parliament.

Communal friendship: Hindus and Muslims agree to set up a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to investigate the past and also settle current community disputes, including a possible ban on beef, handing over the temples of Mathura and Kashi to Hindus in return for the funding for Hindus, through voluntary contributions, construction of replacement mosques elsewhere, etc. Hindus and Muslims, not to mention members of other religions, accept that they have to live together, which means negotiations based on good faith and give and take. In return, Muslims will be helped to educate, develop and improve socially, so that they can become full partners in the rise of India.

The Second Republic: All political parties agree to treat the next Parliament, which will be elected in 2024, as a new constituent assembly to craft a modern constitution rooted in Indian values, which will focus, among other things, on Dharma, satya, nyaya and antyodaya as its core values, and delegate financial and political power to states, local bodies and other autonomous communities outside the state framework.

Law and justice: The judiciary agrees to reform by refraining from making laws and focusing only on the interpretation of the Constitution, both the existing and the new to be worked out by a constituent assembly. Judges will be selected by a panel where Parliament, the executive and former judges are represented, with the college only having the right to reject names that it considers inappropriate for clearly stated reasons. All states also agree to reform and reorient the police and law enforcement mechanisms to make them both independent and people-centered.

Global governance: The world agrees to create a new structure of global governance called the World Assembly of Peoples – where the powerful have no veto and agree to abide by decisions made with the support of a weighted majority of countries representing 60% of the citizenship global. All issues with a global impact, from trade laws to climate change management, should be the responsibility of special organizations created by this new world assembly to generate an environment conducive to freer trade that is not unfavorable to the poor, and for handle conflicts and tensions on any post.

Economy: Every government shifts from growth to quality growth, with an emphasis on gainful employment for as many people as possible. In India, policy should focus on deregulation, speedy dispute resolution, encouraging higher savings and investment, and sector policies that prioritize those that can create the most jobs with minimal damage to the environment. Climate change and renewable forms of energy must become profitable forms of investment with appropriate policy interventions. Taxes should be low and government small and efficient.

Family, Community, Society: The world must agree that progress cannot be achieved by relying solely on the promise of individual rights, which only powerful states with a monopoly on violence can guarantee but in reality cannot keep. A just society cannot be built by setting aside the social institutions that have enabled the human race to become the dominant species on planet Earth over the millennia. These institutions need to be reformed, and the most important reform is the mindset of states that think they have all the answers to all the problems people face. A key part of this reform should be to overturn the basic assumption that the world was created only for humans to dominate. No sir, the world belongs to all living things on Earth. Laws should keep this in mind, even though it is humans who make these laws.