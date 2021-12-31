On rape, robots and Prime Minister Imran Khan – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan seemed to blame everyone except men for the increase in rapes in 2021.

Perhaps if he had quickly recognized the role of rapists in the crime there would have been less outrage. Instead, it’s easy to remember how many times he got it wrong – and his followers got annoyed trying to explain what he meant when he said what he did – than when. ‘he finally seemed to get it right.

Prime Minister Imrans’ reflections on rape castration are well known and have come back to the fore after the gang rape of a woman traveling on the Gujranwala highway with her children.

Then he told 92 News in an interview: I personally think pedophiles and rapists should be hanged in public, but I’m told we have international repercussions. The EU’s GSP status for trade with Pakistan will be affected by the public hangings. Therefore, I think chemical castration needs to be done on these criminals, ”he said during the interview.

Regarding the main accused of the crime, Abid Ali, who was arrested in 2013 for gang rape, the prime minister told 92 News that “if he had been severely punished this incident would not have happened.

While the Prime Minister has recognized Abid Ali as the man responsible for the crime, the police chief investigating the crime, Umer Sheikh, will be remembered for blaming the woman for going out alone late at night. His comments have been widely condemned both at home and abroad.

The public response was swift, with civil society organizations and protesters demanding an apology.

Public pressure seemed to work because Sheikh apologized to the victim and all the other classes who were hurt by my remarks.

Although the prime minister has repeatedly blamed a drop in family values ​​for an increase in sex crimes, in April this year, during a live telethon, he answered questions about what he had done to fight against the increase in sex crimes.

Things went south on that.

He blamed obscenity in society and spoke of the veil (purdah) as a way to prevent temptations to force women to protect themselves from rape.

This whole concept of veiling in our religion (Islam) is to avoid temptation in society. Not everyone in society has the will to control themselves. The more you raise the level of obscenity in a society, the more impact it will have, he replied.

It came as no surprise to anyone other than his supporters that these comments again sparked enormous outrage, both locally and internationally.

The rage was directed at the Prime Minister and his ministers’ disconnection in defense of the out-of-context statement as journalists reported rapes of babies, children, women, men and in one gruesome case the corpse of a young girl was unearthed. and raped at Thatta.

His former wife Jemima Khan also tweeted about his comments, citing the Quran and saying the responsibility lies with the men.

Given the nature of the news cycle, the case seemed to subside but resurfaced when he was invited by HBO in June to explain his earlier comments on purdah and sex crimes.

If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on the man unless it is robots. That’s common sense, he told HBO Axios’ Jonathan Swan.

The backlash seemed more intense this time.

Women were particularly angry that the PTI government did not want to recognize how dangerous the country was for women. PTI Minister Shehryar Afridi recorded a video in New York saying Pakistan was safer for women, compared to 20% of those polled in a poll saying Pakistan was safer for women.

A 2018 survey of global gender security experts ranked Pakistan the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women.

The men on social media also tweeted their protest against being portrayed as hapless individuals unable to control their urges.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission has called the Prime Minister’s comments dangerously simplistic and only reinforces the common public perception that women know victims and men powerless aggressors.

Khan has been portrayed as a rape apologist from all corners of the world in articles, and opposition leaders like Maryam Nawaz are quick to call him.

This prompted Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Raoof Hasan to write a letter to the Guardian on June 30 explaining the context in which Khan made his comments on purdah and the increase in sex crimes.

“What he said was that while strong and strict laws should be enacted to deal with heinous acts like rape, it may also be interesting to examine why there was talk of keeping purdah. in Islam and if it can help prevent rape crimes through these changing times, ”he wrote.

Perhaps the first time the Prime Minister was explicit in his condemnation of rapists was in his interview with PBS in July.

Whoever commits rape, only and only that person is responsible, he told Judy Woodroff. No matter how defiant a woman is or whatever she wears, the person who commits the rape is fully responsible. The victim is never responsible.

While the Prime Minister has not commented on the rape since this categorical denunciation on PBS, his government appears to have been touched by outrage.

In November, lawmakers passed an anti-rape bill that will put in place fast-track courts to adjudicate cases in 45 days, impose tougher sentences on sex offenders, grant the death penalty for gang rape, and protect the victim. identity of victims. The bill revised an earlier stipulation of chemical castrations after clerics opposed the punishment as un-Islamic.

While he has been silent on the controversial sex crimes comments, one can perhaps find relief in knowing that the anti-rape law was a response to a public outcry over the rise in sex crimes and growing demands. to contain them effectively.

