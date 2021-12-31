When will Boris Johnson’s next announcement be made? This is what he will say on New Years Eve





Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement ahead of the New Years celebrations.

The Prime Minister’s New Year’s coronavirus update will appear via Boris Johnson’s social media on Friday, December 31.

With Omicron continues to strike strength from NHS staffandNightingale hubs are set up across the country, many expected the government to follow Scotland and Footsteps of Wales. Although it looks like Boris Johnson will instead to urge “caution” – let the party goers decide the size of their New Year’s plans. Here’s what the Prime Minister is expected to say as part of his New Years message. Boris Johnson New Years Eve Covid Update

In a social media post on Friday, Boris Johnson describes how the UK is in an incomparably better position than at this time last year. The Prime Minister will use his New Year’s Eve message to announce that the country has reached its goal of offering all adults the opportunity to receive a booster vaccine by the end of the year. Every adult in the country has the right to # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE booster because two doses of the vaccine are not enough to protect #OmicronVariant. Following: https://t.co/V59aHTDibv#GetBoostedNow pic.twitter.com/3BlKqNSpwp Ministry of Health and Social Affairs (@DHSCgovuk) December 30, 2021 Seven in ten eligible adults in England have now received their booster shots, and eight million more vaccines have been delivered since the target was eventually bought back on December 12. But he said those celebrating the New Year should always be careful. He will say: Whatever challenges fate continues to throw at us and whatever worries we may have about the weeks and months to come, especially about Omicron and the growing number of hospitals, we can say one thing for sure, our position this December 31st is incomparably better than last year. He will refer to the UK’s economic growth and say that responding to the call to get vaccinated has enabled the country to keep the economy and society the most open of all major European economies. Mr Johnson will say: And as I speak tonight on New Years Eve, we have hit our target, we have doubled the speed of the recall deployment, and it is precisely because of this huge national effort that we can celebrate tonight. We will continue to monitor the data closely, but no new restrictions will be introduced in England until the New Years. Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 27, 2021 Although of course I should urge everyone to be careful and take a test if you go out and remember the importance of ventilation. Follow the rules if you are in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland. And I want to speak directly to anyone who has not yet been fully immunized. People who think they can’t hurt them with sickness, look at people going to the hospital now, it could be you. Look at the intensive care units and the miserable and unnecessary suffering of those who did not receive their recall, it could be you. So, make it your New Years resolution, much easier than losing weight or keeping a journal, finding a walk-in center, or making an appointment online.

