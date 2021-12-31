Faith is something that cannot be forced: PM Imran Khan





The second episode of Salman Ahmed’s docuseries on Prime Minister Imran Khan titled Spiritual Democracy was recently premiered on YouTube. In the episode, the Prime Minister highlights his thoughts on “military solutions” as well as how Jinnah’s philosophy is perfectly in line with that of Islam on religious freedom.

Asked about the strained relations between India and Pakistan, the Prime Minister said: “I do not believe in military solutions. You use military action to solve one problem and you create a whole host of other problems. Unintended consequences of military actions. I do my best to have a relationship with India which is civilized neighbors. I know India better than the rest. I know most Indians I know don’t think like Narendra Modi.

Drawing parallels between Modi and Altaf Hussain of MQM, Khan continued, “People get carried away by these heady concepts of racial superiority and Hindu superiority. If you appeal to people’s nationalism, human beings get carried away, and a lot of people like Narendra Modi and Altaf Hussain, who used to do the same in Karachi with Urdu speaking people.

Regarding the otherness of certain ethnic groups, he added: “First, you raise this nationalist fervor in one people and then you transfer the hatred to another human community. As Hitler blamed the Jews for all of Germany’s problems, Altaf Hussain blamed all other ethnic people for Karachi’s problems. Likewise, Modi blames Muslims for all the problems facing India and, to a lesser extent, Christians.

Citing the example of the genocide in other parts of the world, the Prime Minister said: “You look at the massacres in Rwanda and Bosnia, you always had someone stand up and say, ‘We are superior and all of us. the problems are due to another human community. . ‘ I didn’t know at first that [Modi] is an ideologue who believes in racial superiority.

Speaking of Jinnah and his desire for communal harmony, Khan explained, “What is [Jinnah] said is very much in line with what Islam is. There is no compulsion in religion.

He added: “In the state of Medina, minorities were equal citizens. Faith is something that cannot be imposed on human beings. It is one of the Almighty’s greatest gifts. God only told the Prophet to give the message. Whether people believed or not was not even in the hands of the Prophet. People who force others to religion are actually going against religion. ”

The Prime Minister also referred to India’s reaction to Pakistan following the Pulwama attacks. He said: “I went to the media to say we had nothing to do with [the Pulwama attacks]. It is a boy from Kashmir, radicalized and brutalized by the Indian security forces who blew himself up. We have said that if you can provide us with evidence of Pakistan’s involvement, we will take action. Instead, they bombed us. I warned them that if they bombarded us, we would retaliate.

He added: “We had their pilot, he was a prisoner of war. We were going to return it. The idea was to give a signal to India and the rest of the world that Pakistan did not want an escalation. “

