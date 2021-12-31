Modi ignores court request to postpone election as Omicron soars in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Election Commission (ECI) ignored a request from the High Court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to postpone the UP Assembly elections scheduled for the start of the year. ‘next year. The court cited the imminent threat of a third wave of the Omicron-led COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally ahead of the Bihar State Assembly elections in Patna, India on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 (AP Photo / Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

With over 200 million inhabitants, UP is the most populous state in India. It sends 80 members to India’s parliament, the most of any state, and winning the UP has traditionally been seen as crucial to winning national elections.

Modi and saffron-clad UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also from the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, have already staged massive election rallies. Together with the UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and the Punjab must organize elections. Not only the BJP, but also the opposition parties, including Congress, the traditional ruling party of the Indian bourgeoisie, organize electoral rallies of hundreds of thousands of people, with criminal disregard for human life amidst the pandemic wave led by Omicron.

The court, which issued a directive on December 23, noted that election rallies are followed by lakhs [hundreds of thousands] of people where it is impossible to follow the Covid protocol. He warned: If it is not stopped in time, the results will be more devastating than the second wave, because the third wave is upon us.

The courts’ warning has a clear precedent. At its peak of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in May, India saw a staggering 400,000 daily cases and 4,000 daily deaths. It is established that this wave was, to a large extent, triggered by parliamentary elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Along with these states, the UP, where village council elections were held at the time, was among the four states with the most cases at the time.

Experts have shown how these wide-spread election rallies, where most people did not wear masks and ignore social distancing, played a key role in the spread of the coronavirus, infecting millions of people.

Fearing an even worse catastrophe in the next election, Judge Shekhar Kumar said: The world only exists if you are alive, India time reported. He then urged Modi and the ECI: If possible, consider postponing the elections, as rallies and meetings can take place later when we all survive.

Instead of listening to the High Court, the Modi government has urged the ECI to make irresponsible election preparations that will predictably produce tragic consequences. On December 27, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a high-level meeting with officials from five states linked to the poll to review public health response measures for the containment and management of Covid-19 and immunization status in those states.

The central government advised states linked to the poll to rapidly step up COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible population for the first dose and ensure those due for the second dose are administered in the same manner, YOU reported. Minimizing the threat of highly infectious variants of COVID-19, the Department of Health has asked state authorities to ensure that appropriate behavior recommended for COVID-19 is strictly followed and that adequate measures are taken for their effective application.

The health secretary brazenly told the panel that Omicron, although highly transmissible, did not have very serious or long-term health effects, and many infected people were recovering well, the newspaper reported. . These remarks, echoing similar false claims by governments around the world to justify keeping the economy open and the virus spreading, are misleading millions of unprotected people as the dangerous Omicron variant grows. propagates.

Contrary to claims by government authorities, two doses of the vaccine are insufficient to protect against the Omicron variant.

In an address to the nation on December 25, Modi indirectly argued for the holding of an election, while assuring the business elite that there would be no blockage. After a long delay, he announced the vaccination of children between the ages of 15 and 18 from January 3, to alleviate the concern of parents of school-going children. Avoiding the words booster dose, he also announced a precautionary dose for frontline workers and healthcare workers to build (their) confidence.

He added that the same vaccine will be given to people over the age of 60 with comorbidities on the advice of their doctors from January 10, 2022.

All of Modis’ measures have one goal: to signal to the financial oligarchy that his government will not impose nationwide containment to curb the spread of the pandemic, and that it will rely almost exclusively on the COVID vaccination. -19. However, the United States and many European countries have reported many re-infections among people who received two doses. This is irrefutable proof that a vaccination-only policy cannot stop the pandemic.

The entire Modi government’s response to the nearly two-year pandemic underscores the indifference of India’s ruling elites to human life, as it instead maximizes corporate profits. Now, as a third wave emerges, the government is taking no serious action to stop the contagion.

On Thursday, December 30, India reported 13,154 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, a 76.6% increase from last week, bringing India’s total to 34.82 million cases . Several large urban centers are reporting massive increases in infections: Mumbai 400%, Delhi 600% and Chennai 100%. With 268 new deaths, the official death toll rose to 480,860. For more than two weeks, the daily death toll in India has remained stable at around 300.

The recent increase in infections is due to the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, The hindu concluded on December 29. Citing data from GISAID, an open access portal for genomic data on viruses, he noted: Omicron has become the dominant variant in India. During the last days of December, the Omicron variant was found in around 60% of the samples sequenced in India.

Indias Omicron’s cases jumped to 781 on Thursday, with the highest number of cases reported in Delhi being 263, followed by Maharashtra with 252 cases. Omicron cases in Delhi fell from 2 to 3% to 25 to 30% of COVID-19 cases in two weeks, a genome sequencing lab in Delhi said on December 28.

About 38 percent of the total samples analyzed at genome sequencing labs in Delhi over the past week detected the Omicron variant, which has now overtaken the Delta variant (31 percent of total samples), the Indian express reported on December 30. Alarmingly, these states have become epicenters of the pandemic in India, witnessing massive loss of life in the previous two waves of COVID-19.

So far, 19 of 36 Indian states and Union Territories (UTs) are reporting cases of Omicron. Evidence of community spread is mounting. As many as 52 of the 63 cases of Omicron infections detected in Delhi on Monday involve people who have not reported a history of international travel or contact with international travelers, the Indian express reported on December 28.

While the Modi government has made it clear that there will be no nationwide lockdown or restriction measures to stop the rapidly spreading pandemic, a number of states and UTs have started to implement state-level restrictions, including nighttime curfews. These measures are not enough to stop COVID-19, and in particular the burgeoning Omicron variant. They aim to avoid any impact on the profit margins of large industries and companies.