Connect with us

Politics

Modi ignores court request to postpone election as Omicron soars in India

Published

34 seconds ago

on

By

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Election Commission (ECI) ignored a request from the High Court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP) to postpone the UP Assembly elections scheduled for the start of the year. ‘next year. The court cited the imminent threat of a third wave of the Omicron-led COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally ahead of the Bihar State Assembly elections in Patna, India on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 (AP Photo / Aftab Alam Siddiqui)

With over 200 million inhabitants, UP is the most populous state in India. It sends 80 members to India’s parliament, the most of any state, and winning the UP has traditionally been seen as crucial to winning national elections.

Modi and saffron-clad UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also from the Modis Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, have already staged massive election rallies. Together with the UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and the Punjab must organize elections. Not only the BJP, but also the opposition parties, including Congress, the traditional ruling party of the Indian bourgeoisie, organize electoral rallies of hundreds of thousands of people, with criminal disregard for human life amidst the pandemic wave led by Omicron.

The court, which issued a directive on December 23, noted that election rallies are followed by lakhs [hundreds of thousands] of people where it is impossible to follow the Covid protocol. He warned: If it is not stopped in time, the results will be more devastating than the second wave, because the third wave is upon us.

The courts’ warning has a clear precedent. At its peak of the devastating second wave of COVID-19 in May, India saw a staggering 400,000 daily cases and 4,000 daily deaths. It is established that this wave was, to a large extent, triggered by parliamentary elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Along with these states, the UP, where village council elections were held at the time, was among the four states with the most cases at the time.

Experts have shown how these wide-spread election rallies, where most people did not wear masks and ignore social distancing, played a key role in the spread of the coronavirus, infecting millions of people.

Fearing an even worse catastrophe in the next election, Judge Shekhar Kumar said: The world only exists if you are alive, India time reported. He then urged Modi and the ECI: If possible, consider postponing the elections, as rallies and meetings can take place later when we all survive.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/12/31/modi-d31.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: