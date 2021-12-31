Decrease in Covid-19 cases, Jokowi succeeds in controlling the pandemic





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – A number of government efforts to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic are believed to have yielded tangible results. This is evidenced by the number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, which has fallen sharply in recent times. The head of the Central Sulawesi Provincial Health Bureau, I Komang Adi Sujendra, said this success could not be separated from the hard work of the government of President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. Komang said Jokowi’s parameters of success can be seen from the decreasing number of positive cases of Covid-19 patients in Indonesia. According to him, the performance of the central government deserves to be appreciated. Alhamdulillah if I see any real results from the efforts of the government. “The parameters are that the daily new cases have continued to decline, the active cases are few and the death rate can be reduced,” Komang said in his statement, Friday 12/31/2021). Komang also appreciated the rapid response from the central government in sourcing vaccines for the regions. With this policy, the distribution of vaccines to the people of Central Sulawesi can be accelerated. Nationally, each region is targeted to achieve the 70 percent dose for its population to be vaccinated. Because central Sulawesi itself has passed it. Manual data reached 71.3 percent. Combined with the latest performance, it reached 72.5%, Komang explained. When the vaccine stock is empty, it is immediately redistributed. Alhamdulillah, since the beginning of September, the vaccination has gone well, he added. ** #IngatPesanIbu Wear a mask, wash your hands with soap, keep your distance, and avoid crowds. Always take care of your health, do not get infected and take care of our family. # sudahdivaksintetap3m #vaksinmelindungikitasemua

President Joko Widodo spoke about the development of the Covid-19 virus as well as the discovery of the omicron variant in Indonesia. Jokowi called on the public to be vigilant and not to panic and urged the public to immediately perform vaccinations for those who have not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/news/read/4835206/kasus-covid-19-menurun-jokowi-dinilai-sukses-kendalikan-pandemi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos